Readings and Writers

Holy Cow! Press seeks entries for its “First Fiction” contest for a midwest author’s first published collection, short story or a novella. Award: $5,000 and a publication contract. Open to writers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan and Illinois. Entry: $20 reading fee. Deadline: Dec. 1. To receive guidelines, email holycow@holycowpress.org .

Events

Publication launch for “Fire in the Village: New and Selected Stories” by Anishinaabe-Ojibwe storyteller Ann M. Dunn, 7-8:30 p.m. today, Trepanier Hall, American Indian Community Housing Organization, 212 W. Second St. It’s free. Email holycow@holycowpress.org.

Author Cathy Lange presents her new book, “Why This Place? — The Chequamegon Bay and Beyond — Through the Eyes and Hearts of People Who Live Here,” 1 p.m. Saturday, at What Goes ‘Round bookstore, 38 S. Second St., Bayfield.

■ The Duluth Public Library offers these events. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

• DPL Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20, gold room. Book: “The Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith (aka J.K. Rowling).

■ Betsy Bowen Gallery celebrates 25 years with “Antler, Bear, Canoe!” 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8, Betsy Bowen Gallery and Studios, 301 First Ave. W., Grand Marais. Features live music, s’mores and exclusive prints and images. Call (218) 387-1992.

■ Author Eric Dregni discussing his book, “Let’s Go Fishing!: Fish Tales from the North Woods,” at these locations. Go to upress.umn.edu/books-division/books/letas-go-fishing.

11 a.m. Oct. 8, Cloquet Public LIbrary, 320 14th St.

7 p.m. Oct. 8, Nordic Center, 23 N. Lake Ave.

■ Lake Superior Writers offers these workshops in Suite 303, Board of Trade Building, 301 W. First St., to coincide with Shakespeare’s First Folio Exhibit at UMD. Go to lakesuperiorwriters.org/events/ or call Marty at (218) 341-4363 or email msozansk@d.umn.edu to register.

Writing the Sonnet with Cal Benson, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 3. Cost: $95, $54 for LSW members.

Write Like Shakespeare!, 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Cost: $55, $25 for LSW members.

2017 Wisconsin Poets Calendar publication party, 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Art Market 63, south of Cable on Highway 63. An open reading will precede poems by area poets published in the calendar. Light refreshments will be served. Sponsored in part by Cable Hayward Area Arts Council.

Bookstore

■ Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• Highlights Magazine story time, 11 a.m. Saturday.

• Author William Kent Krueger signs copies of his book, “Manitou Canyon” at 1 p.m. Saturday.

• “Make Way for Readers” story time, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• Author Charlotte Gunnufson and the Halloween Hustle, 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

• Educator Appreciation Days, Oct. 8-16.

• “Tek: The Modern Caveboy” story time, 11 a.m. Oct. 8.

• Author Melissa Anne Winters Jenner signs copies of her book, “This Cat is an Alien,” 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 11.

Books

Title: “The Thunder Before the Storm, The autobiography of Clyde Bellecourt”

Author: Clyde Bellecourt as told to Jon Lurie

Synopsis: Clyde Bellecourt, whose Ojibwe name translates as “The Thunder Before the Storm” is one of the cofounders and leaders of the American Indian Movement which burst onto the scene in the late 1960s as indigenous people across the country began to demand what was rightfully theirs. This autobiography shares his childhood on White Earth Reservation, his journey through the prison system and his embodiment of “confrontation politics” in waging war against entrenched racism.

Cost: $27.95

Publisher: Minnesota Historical Society Press

Information: mnhspress.org

Title: “Roughneck Grace: Farmer Yoga, Creeping Codgerism, Apple Golf and Other Brief Essays from on and off the Back Forty”

Author: Michael Perry

Synopsis: This is a collection of humorous essays from Michael Perry’s weekly column, “Roughneck Grace,” in the Wisconsin State Journal. Perry shares his perspectives on everything from cleaning the chicken coop to sharing a New York elevator with supermodels.

Cost: $18.95

Publisher: Wisconsin Historical Press

Information: wisconsinhistory.org