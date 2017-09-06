Make these Cloud Eggs

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan, Gruyere or Swiss cheese

Optional fold-ins: freshly chopped herbs (chives, rosemary, dill or tarragon), finely chopped meat (bacon or ham)

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Separate egg whites and yolks. Place the whites in a large bowl and yolks in 4 separate small bowls, taking care not to break them.

Season egg whites with salt and pepper. Beat them until stiff peaks form.

Gently fold in cheese and other optional ingredients.

Create 4 mounds of egg whites on prepared baking sheet and make a well in the center of each to look like nests. Bake until slightly golden, about 3 minutes.

Carefully add an egg yolk to the center of each egg white cloud. Season yolk with salt and pepper, if desired. Bake until the yolks are just set, about 3 minutes more.

Remove from oven and serve immediately.

Serves 2.