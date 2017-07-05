Boozy drinks as pretty as a pitcher

A pitcher of drinks means fun, it means companionship and camaraderie. It means spending time with old friends and making new ones. It means laughter; it means love.

And if you're drinking it all by yourself, it means you have a problem.

But otherwise, a pitcher of drinks is a clear indication that you're in for a good time. Bring it to the beach and set it in the sand. Pour it into plastic cups at the lake. If you're lucky enough, mix one up on a boat. Have it on the front porch, or the back porch, or out in the courtyard.

Good times guaranteed.

Best of all, they don't take much time or effort to make. You can whip up a batch and be back to your guests before they know you're gone. Or you can get a pitcher or two ready even before they arrive.

SIX ON THE BEACH

2 cups orange juice, see note

1 cup mango juice, see note

1 cup pineapple juice

3/4 cup to 1 cup rum, depending on how strong you want it

Ice cubes

4 tablespoons grenadine

Note: Orange-mango juice is an acceptable substitute for the orange and mango juices, if you can find it.

In a pitcher, mix together fruit juices and rum. Fill 4 glasses with ice, and add drink. Pour 1 tablespoon of grenadine over each glass and allow red color to sink to the bottom before serving, about 1 minute. Yield: 4 servings

Per serving: 275 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1 g protein; 43 g carbohydrate; 31 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 10 mg sodium; 29 mg calcium

BASIL MOJITOS

32 leaves of basil

3/4 cup fresh-squeezed lime juice

1/3 cup superfine sugar, plus more for coating glass rims, see note

1½ cups lime basil vodka

1 lime wedge

2 cups club soda or seltzer

Note: To make superfine sugar, place sugar in a blender and blend for 10 seconds.

1. Place the basil, lime juice and 1/3 cup of the sugar in a pitcher. Crush the basil leaves with the back of a wooden spoon. Add the vodka and stir vigorously to combine and dissolve the sugar. If drinking quickly, stir in the club soda or seltzer.

2. Pour more sugar on a plate. Use the lime wedge to wet the rim of each glass, and place glass upside-down on the sugar. It will adhere to the rim. Add ice to the glass. If club soda or seltzer was added to the pitcher, pour drink over ice. If pitcher does not have club soda or seltzer, pour about 2½ ounces from pitcher into a glass, top with club soda or seltzer, and stir. Yield: 8 servings

Per serving: 107 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 11 g carbohydrate; 10 g sugar; no fiber; 13 mg sodium; 10 mg calcium

PIÑA COLADA SANGRIA

2 bottles moscato wine

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple

1½ cups coconut rum

Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher. Refrigerate overnight, and serve chilled. Yield: 20 servings

Per serving: 101 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 6 g carbohydrate; 4 g sugar; no fiber; 4 mg sodium; 11 mg calcium

Recipe from wineandglue.com

MARGARITAS BY THE PITCHER

1½ cups fresh-squeezed lime juice

1½ cups superfine sugar, see note

1½ cups triple sec or Cointreau

1 bottle tequila

Coarse salt

Lime wedge

Note: To make superfine sugar, place sugar in a blender and blend for 10 seconds.

1. Place lime juice and sugar in a pitcher. Stir with a long spoon until the sugar is completely dissolved. Add triple sec and tequila, and stir to combine. Chill, or shake with ice before serving.

2. To serve, pour salt onto a plate. Wet the lip of each glass with the lime wedge and place the glass upside-down onto the plate. The salt will adhere to the glass. Pour drink over ice or not, depending on your taste. Yield: about 16 servings

Per serving: 182 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 21 g carbohydrate; 19 g sugar; no fiber; 1 mg sodium; 6 mg calcium

Recipe adapted from liquor.com