Boozy drinks as pretty as a pitcher
What could be more cooling, more refreshing, than a tall, icy pitcher of drinks? Can't you see the drops of condensation rolling slowly down the side?
A pitcher of drinks means fun, it means companionship and camaraderie. It means spending time with old friends and making new ones. It means laughter; it means love.
And if you're drinking it all by yourself, it means you have a problem.
But otherwise, a pitcher of drinks is a clear indication that you're in for a good time. Bring it to the beach and set it in the sand. Pour it into plastic cups at the lake. If you're lucky enough, mix one up on a boat. Have it on the front porch, or the back porch, or out in the courtyard.
Good times guaranteed.
Best of all, they don't take much time or effort to make. You can whip up a batch and be back to your guests before they know you're gone. Or you can get a pitcher or two ready even before they arrive.
SIX ON THE BEACH
2 cups orange juice, see note
1 cup mango juice, see note
1 cup pineapple juice
3/4 cup to 1 cup rum, depending on how strong you want it
Ice cubes
4 tablespoons grenadine
Note: Orange-mango juice is an acceptable substitute for the orange and mango juices, if you can find it.
In a pitcher, mix together fruit juices and rum. Fill 4 glasses with ice, and add drink. Pour 1 tablespoon of grenadine over each glass and allow red color to sink to the bottom before serving, about 1 minute. Yield: 4 servings
Per serving: 275 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1 g protein; 43 g carbohydrate; 31 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 10 mg sodium; 29 mg calcium
BASIL MOJITOS
32 leaves of basil
3/4 cup fresh-squeezed lime juice
1/3 cup superfine sugar, plus more for coating glass rims, see note
1½ cups lime basil vodka
1 lime wedge
2 cups club soda or seltzer
Note: To make superfine sugar, place sugar in a blender and blend for 10 seconds.
1. Place the basil, lime juice and 1/3 cup of the sugar in a pitcher. Crush the basil leaves with the back of a wooden spoon. Add the vodka and stir vigorously to combine and dissolve the sugar. If drinking quickly, stir in the club soda or seltzer.
2. Pour more sugar on a plate. Use the lime wedge to wet the rim of each glass, and place glass upside-down on the sugar. It will adhere to the rim. Add ice to the glass. If club soda or seltzer was added to the pitcher, pour drink over ice. If pitcher does not have club soda or seltzer, pour about 2½ ounces from pitcher into a glass, top with club soda or seltzer, and stir. Yield: 8 servings
Per serving: 107 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 11 g carbohydrate; 10 g sugar; no fiber; 13 mg sodium; 10 mg calcium
PIÑA COLADA SANGRIA
2 bottles moscato wine
1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple
1½ cups coconut rum
Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher. Refrigerate overnight, and serve chilled. Yield: 20 servings
Per serving: 101 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 6 g carbohydrate; 4 g sugar; no fiber; 4 mg sodium; 11 mg calcium
Recipe from wineandglue.com
MARGARITAS BY THE PITCHER
1½ cups fresh-squeezed lime juice
1½ cups superfine sugar, see note
1½ cups triple sec or Cointreau
1 bottle tequila
Coarse salt
Lime wedge
Note: To make superfine sugar, place sugar in a blender and blend for 10 seconds.
1. Place lime juice and sugar in a pitcher. Stir with a long spoon until the sugar is completely dissolved. Add triple sec and tequila, and stir to combine. Chill, or shake with ice before serving.
2. To serve, pour salt onto a plate. Wet the lip of each glass with the lime wedge and place the glass upside-down onto the plate. The salt will adhere to the glass. Pour drink over ice or not, depending on your taste. Yield: about 16 servings
Per serving: 182 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 21 g carbohydrate; 19 g sugar; no fiber; 1 mg sodium; 6 mg calcium
Recipe adapted from liquor.com