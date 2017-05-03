Here are some picks for festival-friendly fare:

CHOW HAUL

• Follow @chowhaul

Last year, late on Saturday's Roll Night, this reporter was hiking back from a bust at Sir Benedict's to a sure thing at Pizza Luce. In between was that sweet silver scene — Chow Haul, a food truck favoring what-the-huh flavored wontons, noodle bowls, tacos and more. The Breakfast Poutine was actually dinner — a heaping mound of waffle fries, sausage gravy and green onions. Poutine was probably a misnomer, there wasn't a curd in the bunch — Canada insists on it — but it was rich and gooey and tasted like a reward. Chow Haul was spotted on Sunday night near The Blind Pig, and the menu included something called Sexy Sticks.

GANNUCCI'S ITALIAN MARKET

• 301 N. Central Ave.

• Closes at 9 p.m.

It's Westside Wednesday, so all of the scheduled acts that aren't at Clyde Iron Works are further west — a good excuse to pop in to Gannucci's Italian Market in the heart of the neighborhood's entertainment district. Try the muffaletta, which has a blend of olives and capers in addition to capicola, genoa and cheese on focaccia — it's for the most mega of mouths — or the spicy hot sandwich, with spicy capicola, spicy cheese and pepperoncini served on a thick slab of white bread. Snag a fork for so, so-moist porchetta. Closes at 9 p.m.

MARITA POP UP

• Prove Gallery: 21 N. Lake Ave.

• Blacklist: 120 E. Superior St.

• Follow @maritapopup

It's a pop up-iversary for Nyanyika Banda, the DIYer who first started selling her foods on the fly three years ago during Homegrown. Banda, who writes a monthly food-life column in the News Tribune, is a chef with global influences who is also known to pull her own fresh ingredients straight from the earth. This year's menu: organic chicken and waffle sandwich with maple butter and vegan ramen. Banda said she will set up her pop-up restaurant around 6 p.m. Friday at Prove Gallery and Saturday at Blacklist Brewing.

PIZZA LUCE

• 11 E. Superior St.

• Open until 2:30 a.m.

The music ends, the lights go on and this savvy venue still has something to sell: the last-minute, last-call slice or two. There are typically a few options, ranging from straight cheese to traditional toppings to Mediterranean themes — but does it even matter. Slices are XL-sized and the thin crust is foldable and therefore hyper-portable. Homegrown-ers love a tradition, right? And ending the night at Pizza Luce runs deep.

TOASTY'S

• 220 W. Superior St.

• Open until 9 p.m.

This shop — just a skip west of RT Quinlan's — has redefined and re-redefined the grilled cheese sandwich. Arriba Arriba is a spicy homage made with pepper jack cheese, avocado, jalapenos, lime zest. Tom Turkey adds smoked turkey, fresh basil and a tomato. Other sandwiches deviate with ingredients like balsamic mushrooms or apples or olives or fig glaze. Don't miss the burgers. The ⅓ pound Classic American has two patties, American cheese, smoked bacon. They come with a side of chips, but you could add Bent Paddle Black French Beer Onion Soup.