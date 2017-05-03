TIDBITS: Attacking the Tidbit pile

And given that the flow of peculiar new food products has shown no sign of slowing, if he continues to attack the pile of them at his current rate, he will soon be forced out of his home altogether.

It's time, Mr. Tidbit has decided, to deny most of these items the penetrating analysis for which the searing spotlight of the Tidbits column is so renowned, and to give each of them just a brief mention and move on.

So:

New Simply Made Cookie Thins is how Keebler's Simply Made line (promising few ingredients, the kind you'd find in your kitchen) hops on the "thin" bandwagon. (There's almost no room.)

The new Oreo chocolate candy bar is a milk-chocolate-covered multi-sectioned bar, with an undescribed somewhat crunchy whitish filling that contains hazelnut paste and bits of what might be Oreo cookies. Mr. Tidbit must add his fond remembrance of Oreo ChocoStix wafer sticks, (first ingredient semisweet chocolate), which came and went 10 years ago.

Since consumers voted last year to make Coffee Nut m&ms a permanent part of the m&m constellation, Mars apparently figured OK, what else that doesn't go with peanuts can we put out there? Thus the new Strawberry Nut m&ms, at this point only a "limited edition."

The package of new Caramel m&ms has no such designation, so this item apparently is intended to be permanent in that firmament. Mr. Tidbit must say that the texture is unusual: the caramel isn't just a flavor, it's a chunk of caramel inside the thin, thin candy shell (and a bit of milk chocolate).

Keebler's new Club Bites are tiny cracker sandwiches (cheese or peanut butter) looking very much like Ritz Bits sandwiches. In Mr. Tidbit's view, the big departure here for Keebler isn't that it has taken its buttery Club crackers into tininess and sandwichery. The big news is that this version of the rectangular cracker is round.

Well, Mr. Tidbit had some trouble holding himself to the "brief mention" thing, but he did manage to dispose of five items. It's a start.