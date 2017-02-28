Make this Dulce de Leche

1 gallon pasteurized or raw whole cow's milk

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 cups granulated pure cane sugar

1 vanilla bean, split with seeds scraped into a small bowl

Combine milk and baking soda in a heavy copper or aluminium pot, and cook over medium-high heat, stirring often with a wooden spoon, until milk is warm.

Gradually add sugar, stirring constantly to prevent milk from sticking to the pot, until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes.

Add a tablespoon of warmed milk in a small bowl and stir in vanilla seeds until they dissolve. Then add vanilla mixture to milk in the pot, and stir. As the milk begins to boil, it will foam and rise in the pot. If it appears to overflow, lower the heat and continue to stir.

Once the milk settles down, maintain a steady boil over medium-high heat, and stir every few minutes to keep milk from sticking to the pot, for approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes more.

When dulce de leche is a deep golden color and coats the wooden spoon, test for doneness.

Place a spoonful on a cold plate. Let it cool for a minute and tilt the plate. If it doesn't run, it is done. If it is still runny, continue to boil the mixture for 5 more minutes.

When dulce de leche is done, remove from the heat and transfer to a metal bowl. Then place it in an ice bath in an extra-large bowl. Stir the milk caramel for about 15 minutes to prevent overcooking or crystallizing.

When ice is melted, transfer bowl to a cooling rack and let cool for 1 hour.

If the cooled dulce de leche is lumpy, press the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into another bowl. Spoon the mixture into Mason jars, cover tightly and store in refrigerator for up to a month.

Makes 6 cups.

— Adapted from "Dulce de Leche" by Josephine Caminos Oria (Burgess Lea Press; Feb. 7, 2017; $25)

THICKER DULCE DE LECHE

In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and 11/2 tablespoons whole milk until the cornstarch is fully dissolved.

In the top of a double boiler, gradually bring 2 cups of dulce de leche to a slow boil, then stir in cornstarch mixture.

Boil for 5 minutes, until the mixture begins to thicken.

Transfer to another bowl and let it cool completely. It will continue to thicken as it cools.