All about almond paste

It's sold in 8-ounce cans or packages for about $5. One common brand available in most stores is from Solo, sold in 8-ounce cartons. Because the packaging and cans are small, they are easily overlooked. Look for them near the canned fruit fillings for pies, also in the baking aisle. You can sometimes find almond paste sold in a tube.

Almond paste is a popular ingredient in holiday cookie recipes, especially ethnic varieties.

It's made with blanched ground almonds or almond meal and sugar. The texture of the paste is soft and smooth, but it's sold in a solid, block or cylinder form. To use, most recipes call for the almond paste to be crumbled into pieces and mixed with other ingredients to make a pastry crust or filling.

Once it's opened, you can keep it well-wrapped in the refrigerator. For longer storage, wrap the leftover almond paste and store it in a freezer-quality plastic bag up to 1 year.

Many stores also sell Marzipan, which is similar to almond paste. The main difference between the two is the sweetness and amount of almonds that are ground to make the product. Almond paste has more ground almonds and less sugar (some sources say it's equal amounts), while Marzipan is just the opposite with more sugar and less almonds. Marzipan can be molded into a variety of shapes and rolled out to cover cakes or cut into other shapes. It can also be tinted.

Almond paste is mainly used in recipes that will be baked. Texture-wise, almond paste is coarser than Marzipan.