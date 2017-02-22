HOOPS ON HOPS: How beer, whiskey are related

The word itself can be traced back to ancient Gaelic, meaning the "water of life." I learned this when I first discovered that whiskey is fermented like beer and then distilled. This was in my early 20s and at the time, I was not a huge fan of some of the flavors in my glass of whiskey. Thoughts like seaweed, dirt, gasoline and burning heat went through my head as I was trying to develop my palate for this whole new world of spirits. Fortunately, I fell in love with beer and brewing and quickly realized the flavors in beer that I love so much are also right there in whiskey. At that point, I became a true believer and admirer.

Let's take a look at some classic styles and categories that may sound familiar.

Scotch whisky is distilled barley. The term "single malt," which the Scots made famous, means no blending of the grains — only one type of barley used. Blended scotch uses more barley varieties in a batch.

Irish whiskey is also distilled barley; however, the Irish distill their's 3 times to create a clean, very light and easy to drink whiskey. Japanese whisky is often a softer flavored whisky distilled in both single malt and blended versions. They're highly sought after in today's market. Canadian whisky is usually referred to as "rye" in Canada. It's usually a blend of grains often with a big percentage of corn. It must be produced in Canada for the designation.

American Bourbon (yes, bourbon is whiskey) is by law 51 percent distilled corn alcohol, with rye, wheat and barley blended in at different percentages depending on the producer.

American Tennessee whisky is corn based as well but goes through a mellowing process post-distilling as it is filtered through charred wood. This process gives the whiskey less sweetness and a smooth smokiness for a nice drinkability.

The process to "brew" whisky starts out just like beer. A selection of grains is mashed and then boiled. The big difference is the omission of hops. While brewers call the boiled kettle mixture "wort," distillers call it "wash." Once the wash is put into fermenters, most Kentucky distillers add an amount of older mash to start fermentation. This is called sour mashing. All of the other types of whiskey are fermented with yeast additions similar to beer.

All of these "distilled beers" are distilled, then aged in wood for a period that varies by the whiskey. Typically, the longer the aging process, the more refined the whiskey is. I've been lucky enough to sample Scotch whisky aged for 30 years in barrels and Kentucky bourbon aged for 23 years. The prices and availability of these bottles can be tough, but one great way to try whiskies and see what you like is to form a small club.

I've been in a group for a number of years. We meet about every six weeks and try three or four new whiskies. We discuss the flavors and differences and keep notes. It's a fun way to try new offerings without breaking the bank. And just to put a 30-year-old bottle in perspective, it was 1987 when they barreled that whiskey. The 30-year-old going in today won't be opened until 2047.

I mentioned hops are usually not used in the wash, but a few micro-distillers have started distilling hopped wash with some interesting results. New Holland brewery from Michigan has versions in our market. I also know brewers who have brewed beer, then used a small system to distill a portion. It's usually fairly immature and somewhat "hot" in the flavors, but the taste of grapefruit or pine in the hops does come through. I did this many times on a small scale at my old brewery in Berkeley, Calif., as we had to run micro-distillations to get totally accurate alcohol measurements for our very large brewery and the accuracy was paramount.

Duluth is home to an outstanding micro-distillery Vikre, which produces several types of handcrafted spirits including whiskey. Other Minnesota distilleries include Tattersall, BentBrewstillary and Far North Spirits. Check them out and see if your inner beer lover can pick out the malt and fruit notes you enjoy so much in your beer.

Here are my favorite choices for the above-named whiskey categories:

• Scotch: Macallan 18 year old, Lagavulin 16 year old

• Irish: Midleton, Bushmills Black Bush

• Japanese: Suntory Yamazaki 12, Nikka Yoichi single malt

• Canadian: JP Wiser's 18 year old, Crown Royal XR

• Bourbon: Woodford Reserve, Blanton's

• Tennessee: Jack Daniels Single Barrel, Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack