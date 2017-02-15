Of the 19 people gathered around a rectangle of tables in the Blue Room, there was a self-described flexitarian — mostly meat-free — who wanted to be able to cook Friday night meals for her vegetarian grandson;

There was a vegan newbie with a tote bag filled with cookbooks;

There was a 60-something couple that, for health reasons, has moved "beyond vegan" to a nutritarian diet, which is high in nutrients, plants and anti-cancer superfoods.

Ambrosi, a longtime animal welfare activist and vegan, recently started the come-one, come-all group as a way to connect the veg-curious. The Vegan Cookbook Club meets the first Thursday of the month at the Mount Royal Branch of the Duluth Public Library and its hourlong meetings are part support group, part recipe exchange, part resource sharing, part food chatter.

One need not be vegan to apply.

"There is almost nothing for vegans in Duluth," Ambrosi said. "It's a surprise how diverse and energetic this group is. My hope is that people come and teach each other."

Melissa Boyle, who has been mostly vegan for 20 years, passed a copy of "Thug Kitchen," a collection of veg-heavy recipes by bloggers-turned-bestsellers who pepper the text with comically naughty language.

Boyle was drawn to the club because she loves to talk about food and meal planning, she said.

"I aspire to crafting and domesticity," she said. She also gardens and creates Wooly Wearables, slippers made from repurposed felted wool sweaters.

Throughout the meeting she offered tips of freezable vegan burritos (squash, beans, onion, garlic, maybe quinoa), how to inexpensively make your own baked tofu (a mix of soy sauce and sugar), and when another group member wondered about B12 deficiencies among vegans, Boyle offered a B12 fix: "Nutritional yeast," she suggested.

Heidi Cottingham, who said she went vegan after Christmas, described herself as a "nutrition nerd" and shared a bag full of cookbooks — which she said she reads like they are book-books.

"I worried about getting a variety of tastes and textures," she said, then she went international. "Japanese food, Indian food. Alternating in a soup. It's a journey, and I'm enjoying it," she said.

Sue Baker simply joined the group to find good recipes, she said. Then she offered up a simple one of her own: Take a date, cut it open, put it on celery.

That's the way it is with vegan cooking, which includes no animal products or byproducts.

"A lot of the things I eat don't require a recipe," Ambrosi offered. Toasted pumpkin seeds, she said, or smoothies made from raspberries, avocado and almond milk. But for those looking for direction:

"There are 182 vegan cookbooks at the Duluth Public Library," she offered.

Jim Naus, vegan since the 1990s, reminded the group to read the science behind foods — to not just believe the marketing reputation.

"Bananas don't have as much potassium as you think," he said.

When someone asked who was familiar with the China Study — a 2013 book that considers links between a meat diet and chronic illness — more than half of the room raised a hand.

Dave Watson shared a story about a family reunion where one of his sisters provided all of the meat. His contribution: The advocacy documentary "Forks Over Knives," which stresses a pro-plant, whole foods lifestyle.

"The room cleared out when I put the video on," he told the group.

Watson has been vegan for more than a year, but citing heart problems — quadruple bypass surgery in 2008 — has taken it a step further to eliminate oils and processed foods.

As the meeting went on, recipes were passed to Ambrosi, who sends out an email with meeting notes each month.

The conversation shifted into other dietary considerations: whether a nutritarian could find something to eat at a certain local restaurant and how to make a good, vegan oil-free pizza crust, using something other than chickpea flour and applesauce.

The recent FDA change to nutrition fact labels that would require each sugar be listed separately earned cheers from Judy Breuer — who isn't vegan at all, but is interested in health and broadening her palate. She went off-topic with the kind of food joke the group could appreciate:

"Want to know the best way to get people not to eat sugar," Breuer joked. "Take Hersey's Kisses and put 'Gluten free' on it."

If you go

What: Vegan Cookbook Club

When: First Thursday of the month

Where: Duluth Public Library Mount Royal Branch, 105 Mt. Royal Shopping Circle

Next up: March 2

OATMEAL JUMBLES

3 large bananas

2 cups rolled oats (regular)

¾ cups chocolate chips, dates, raisins or any combination

¼ cup oil (optional)

2 dashes of salt

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven 400 degrees. Mash the banana with fork or potato masher. Mix in oats, vanilla, one dash of salt and dried fruit/chocolate of choice. Let rest for 15 minutes.

Oil or line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Use a fork to create pingpong ball sized balls. Bake for 15 minutes or until the small oats begin to brown. Makes approximately 30.

Adapted from "The American Vegetarian Cookbook from the Fit for Life" by Jim Naus

ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLES WITH TEMPEH AND LEMON PARSLEY TAHINI SAUCE

7 cups of chopped root vegetables

1 small delicata squash or similar small squash

1 8-ounce package of tempeh, cut into small cubes

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 heaping teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut the delicata squash in half the long way, remove the seeds. No need to peel, just cut the halves into crescent shapes. Use a large bowl to combine the veggies, onion, squash and tempeh.

In a separate bowl whisk together the olive oil, maple syrup, vinegar, thyme and mustard. Add to the veggies and mix thoroughly to coat.

Spread onto two rimmed sheet pans ideally covered in parchment paper. Don't try to crowd everything onto one pan — they will steam rather than roast. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Roast at 425 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Remove from oven, stir and then continue roasting for another 10 minutes or until the veggies are nicely browned, but not burnt. Serve on top of brown rice with steamed or sauteed kale. Makes enough for 4-6 people

Submitted by Melissa Boyle

LEMON PARSLEY TAHINI SAUCE

Small bunch (about 30 sprigs) flat-leaf parsley

1/2 cup sesame tahini

2-4 large cloves garlic

4-5 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2-6 tablespoons water

3/4 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/8 teaspoon cayenne (optional)

Holding the parsley in a bunch, trim off and discard an inch or so from the bottom of the stems. Cut the bunch crosswise into thirds. Place in a colander, rinse and drain. Shake off the excess water.

Place the tahini, parsley, garlic, 4 tablespoons lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons water into the bowl of a food processor. Blend well, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed and adding enough additional water and/or lemon juice to create a sauce with a smooth consistency. (The amount of liquid you will need to add will depend upon the thickness of the tahini and how much water adhered to the parsley). Add the salt and cayenne.

Refrigerate until needed or for up to one week. Or make lots and freeze in 1/2 cup containers. The sauce will thicken as it sits. Add a small amount of hot water to thin it out. Or use as a dip or sandwich spread. You can also make a quick hummus by adding about 1/2 cup of the thickened sauce to a can of drained garbanzo beans in the food processor.

Submitted by Melissa Boyle

MOROCCAN CARROT SALAD

3 extra large carrots

1/2 cup golden or regular raisins

3 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pinch ground cayenne

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup toasted slivered or sliced almonds

Grate the carrots on a box grater or food processor. Put them in a bowl with the raisins.

In a small bowl whisk together the dressing ingredients. Pour the dressing over the carrots and raisins and toss to mix. Add the almonds and serve. Will keep in the refrigerator 4-5 days.

Submitted by Melissa Boyle