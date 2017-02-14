Is this the coolest avocado trick ever?

You think you struggle with keeping your avocado from getting all brown and nasty after you take off a big slice for your avocado toast? Try wrestling with a whole paper sack someone plops on your front porch.

So with rumors swirling about an increase in the price of avocados from Mexico, I sat up and paid attention when Jan Norris, a food-writing friend from Florida, shared a trick on Facebook for keeping ripe avocados around for up to three weeks. Norris, who was the food editor at The Palm Beach Post, now lives a lively life, writing about restaurants by day and driving for Uber by night.

Her tip: Buy a large can of tomato juice (just juice, it doesn't have to be all fancy like V-8). Wait until your avocado is ripe, then peel the skin off the outside, leaving the avocado whole, pit and all. Put it in a jar or a plastic container with a tight lid, cover it with tomato juice and refrigerate for up to three weeks.

You know I had to try that, right? I did it several days ago with both a whole, peeled one and the half remaining (pit still attached) after I used a quarter as a soup garnish. A couple of days later, I pulled them out. As Norris promised, they were a tiny bit mushy on the outside, but it was easy to wipe off the tomato juice with a paper towel. And the avocado was still creamy green with no browning.

Norris told me she got the tip years ago from a reader and has used it ever since. Originally, people used to cut the lid off the tomato juice can and drop them in, but she doesn't advise that: "We don't want to do that because of the taste of the can. It's basically just the acid in the tomato juice that does it. You could do in a jar of lemon juice, but who has that much lemon juice?"

Of course, she's working with really large Florida avocados. Smaller Hass avocadoes might not keep as long, but even a week or two of keeping a ripe avocado around is a score.

The other bonus: You end up with lots of tomato juice you can use for something else, like a soup "or make a Bloody Mary with it," Norris says. "Or a wonderful tomato margarita. Why not? There's so many cool things you can do with tomato juice."