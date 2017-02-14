TIDBITS: Dipped cherries take on 'complex notes'

But while both offer milk-and dark-chocolate versions, Queen Anne has lately been moving into unfamiliar territory, with French Vanilla Cordial Cherries and Black Cherry Cola Cordial Cherries. Mr. Tidbit can't help passing along this description of that latter confection, from the Queen Anne website: "Warm cola notes with a hint of citrus and spice are paired with the deep, complex notes of black cherry and enrobed in smooth milk chocolate to create a one-of-a-kind cordial." Yow.

Anyway, that is not the path Cella has chosen to take. New, or at least new to Mr. Tidbit, are Cella Dips: cherries dipped in dark chocolate, but without the liquid/fondant that is found between the cherry and the chocolate covering in a chocolate-covered cherry. One would easily get the impression from the bag that the cherries are still on their stems. They are not. (Maybe that's a "serving suggestion.")

At the store where Mr. Tidbit found them, the bag of 30 was $3.99.

More and fewer Cheerios

New from General Mills are Very Berry Cheerios, "flavored with real fruit and other natural flavors." Indeed, the ingredients list includes blueberry powder, strawberry powder, cranberry powder and raspberry powder, which might account for the little colored dots on the Cheerios (or might not, since there's also vegetable and fruit juice color).

As displayed on the Cheerios website, there are now 13 kinds of Cheerios, including Very Berry. Two years ago, there were 15 (obviously without Very Berry). Chances are that one of the three disappeared versions was your favorite.