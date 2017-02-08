EAT MY WORDS: Go French this Valentine's Day

Considered by many to be the ultimate chicken dish, it is French to the core. Traditionally made with an older hen or even a rooster, it is marinated for a day or two in red wine and undergoes a lengthy braise to tenderize the tougher meat of an older and larger bird.

As society progresses and everything becomes simplified, streamlined and easier access by the general public, so must culinary technique also advance and become accessible to the general public. No one was better at making difficult French technique accessible to the general American public than the Grand Dame of French cuisine, Julia Child. And that's not just hyperbole, Julia was the recipient of the first "Grande Dame" award from the International Association of Culinary Professionals as well as about 50 other awards, honors and degrees from various culinary and nonculinary entities. She was widely known as the final word on all questions culinary and was an international ambassador for the importance of good, wholesome food in society. This August, she would have turned 105.

Another reason my mind turns to classic French cuisine around Valentine's Day is because of the little crush I've always had on Ms. Child. It's in the way she approached food, the way she respected it, the way she talked about it and the ease and confidence she always had handling food and handling the famous, ego-driven chefs who visited her television kitchen. When she talked about using a rolling pin to beat bread dough "into submission" and not wanting to eat food with overly precious presentation because "you know someone's fingers have been all over it," I knew she was speaking my language.

One of Julia's most famous dishes was her coq au vin. She took a complicated, lengthy classic French recipe and simplified it for the typical American home cook without losing the flavor, charm and authenticity of the original. For nearly 40 years, she came into our homes on our television screens, showing us how simple it is to make great food. For that, we should all be grateful.

I decided to take Julia's recipe one step further and refine it a little more by using Cornish game hen rather than a large stewing hen. The result is a nice tender, richly flavored bird, perfect for two people.

Cornish Game Hen Coq au Vin

8-ounce, thick-cut bacon cut into ½-inch strips

2 Cornish game hens, cut in half

3 tablespoons olive oil

Flour for dredging

Salt and pepper to taste

⅓ cup cognac or brandy

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs fresh thyme

20 pearl onions, peeled

2 medium carrots, cut into strips

8 ounces fresh mushrooms

3 cups dry red wine

1 cup beef or brown chicken stock or broth

3 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons softened butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Parsley sprigs for garnish

Preheat oven to 350. In a heavy-bottomed casserole, skillet or braising pan, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and fry the bacon until crispy. Remove and set aside. Dredge the game hen halves in the flour and season with salt and pepper. Place in the hot oil and bacon drippings and brown on all sides. Pour in the cognac or brandy and add the garlic, bay and thyme. Simmer for 5 minutes and add the pearl onions and carrots. Simmer for another 10 minutes.

While game hen is simmering, heat a saute pan with the remaining olive oil and saute the mushrooms for 7 minutes. Add the mushrooms to the game hen pot and pour in any liquid in the bottom of the pan. Add the wine to the game hen and vegetables. If you wish to have a very rich wine-flavored hen, remove from the heat and refrigerate overnight. For a quicker preparation, add the stock or broth and bring to a simmer. Cover and place in the oven. Let the hen braise for another hour or until very tender.

Remove hens and vegetables from the pan, strain the sauce and combine the flour and softened butter. Whisk the butter mixture into the sauce until thickened. If sauce is too thin, simmer until it reduces to the desired thickness. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve with boiled potatoes, egg noodles or rice. Arrange the vegetables around the game hens and ladle the sauce over. Garnish with bacon and parsley sprigs.