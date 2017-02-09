ALBUM REVIEW: Flaming Lips tread water on latest LP

The past couple of Lips records found the band exploring darker spaces. "Embryonic" from 2009 was a noisy, aggressive album that mostly ignored the group's hippy-dippy tendencies in favor of a heavy, hypnotic style, whereas 2013's "The Terror" was a low-heat tone poem about the death of love. Both records were tough listens the first couple of times through, but they gradually revealed their complexities and nuances with time.

The band's brand-new "Oczy Mlody" though doesn't seem to be an album that reveals itself in the same way. Instead, it appears that, while the component parts are much the same as they were the last go-round, there's something missing in terms of depth.

Who knows what the reason for this could be. Maybe it's because the band lost their drummer Kliph Scurlock, who was fired from the group after he publicly criticized lead vocalist and Miley Cyrus accessory Wayne Coyne for cultural insensitivity (long story). Maybe it's because the band busies themselves with goofy gummy-skull art projects and album-length Pink Floyd tributes, thereby spreading inspiration too thin. Or maybe it's because you just can't win 'em all.

"Oczy Mlody" (Polish for "eyes of the young") begins with its title track, a burbling instrumental that barely registers. There's the digitized beats and the cheap-sounding keyboards that have been a hallmark of the Lips, but this just sounds like a sketch, a doodle. The first time Coyne sings is on the album's second song ("How??"), and he comes out of the gate with this doozy: "White trash rednecks / earthworms eat the ground / legalize it / every drug right now." While you don't look to Wayne Coyne for lyrical stability, this one's a rickety shack. The rest of the tune is decent — it boasts some nice synths in its chorus, but it's mostly inert, in need of an engine to drive it.

Used to be that the band's Steven Drozd was that engine — formerly the Lips' drummer, Drozd vacated that slot long ago to become an all-purpose multi-instrumentalist in live performance, and his playing has been less and less prominent on every album the group releases. It's a true shame because his sense of groove and swing is up there with Led Zeppelin's John Bonham — seriously. But on "Oczy Mlody," not only is Drozd once again fooling around with canned beats and Casios instead of breathing life into the music with his immense drumming, he's contributing little in terms of interesting music.

Sure, there are cool moments, like in "Galaxy I Sink," where spaghetti-western guitar meets symphonic beauty, or in the mostly instrumental "Nigdy Nie (Never No)," where the melody from an earlier song returns and is then run over by an unexpected bass/drums freakout. But the album is mostly stuck in the mud, with dispassionate clattering beats, half-hearted vocals about unicorns and frogs and glowing things, and a final track that sees Miley Cyrus joining the group to conjure up some weird dubstep rewrite of The Beach Boys' enduring classic "In My Room" ("We A Famly").

Nothing here is bad. It's just that there are probably five or 10 other Lips albums that are much better. "Oczy Mlody" has all the hallmarks of being a transitional album, one that acts as a bridge between eras. Or at least we should hope that that's the case.

Artist: The Flaming Lips

Album: "Oczy Mlody"

Recorded in Oklahoma and New York

Produced by: The Flaming Lips, Dave Fridmann, and Scott Booker

Website: flaminglips.com

Personnel: Wayne Coyne (vocals), Steven Drozd (various), Michael Ivins (bass), Derek Brown (various), Jake Ingalls (various), Matt Duckworth (drums), Nick Ley (percussion), other guests

