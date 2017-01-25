In previous winters, I held onto the belief that I deserved to eat all of the comforting foods I desired for living through the Minnesota glacial months, which for me meant a lot of macaroni and cheese. It also meant that by spring time I was struggling to find pants that fit properly. So this year, I want to implement more nutritious and vegetable-dense meals that hopefully still leave me feeling comforted and warm. As it turns out, there are lots of vegetables, nuts and legumes that, combined in creative ways, can produce satiable, healthy meals, perfect for the cold months.

1. Beets: A friend recently posted a picture of a beet salad and commented, "I never knew beets could taste so good." What I have found is that many of my friends were raised eating pickled beets and therefore also grew up not being too fond of them. I prefer slow-roasting them. They caramelize when roasted with olive oil, salt and pepper and then become very easy to peel and slice. Their greens can also be saved and prepared sautéed with garlic and balsamic vinegar. Mix roasted beets and greens together for a nice side dish.

2. Brussels sprouts: My grandmother knows how to prepare Brussels sprouts one way only — she boils them. When boiled, though, they become mushy and lose a lot of nutrients which includes iron, vitamins A and C. Instead of boiling, I just cut them in half, toss with olive oil and garlic, salt and pepper and roast them in the oven. The result is a crispy-on-the-outside and tender-on-the-inside treat.

3. Celery root: This is the vegetable that most people see on the shelf and then pass by because it looks so strange. But it really should not be overlooked because it has the same familiar texture as a potato with the bonus of containing calcium, vitamin B and iron. Once the outer layer is peeled away, the root can be either roasted or turned into a puree or soup.

4. Navy beans: All beans are high in protein, but what I like about the navy bean is that the flavor is mild enough that it can be added for nutrition and texture to a variety of different dishes — chili, cassoulets and even just topped on a salad. I've found that these are my new favorite pick-me-up bean.

5. Walnuts: The cool thing about nuts is that they have existed longer than most food plants before North America and Europe's split. Nuts contain calcium, folic acid, magnesium, potassium, vitamin E, protein and fiber and are great as a snack on their own. Walnuts can be blended with winter greens like kale or spinach to make a nutritious pesto to spread on bread or toss with pasta. They also add texture to chicken or tuna salad. A paste can also be made out of the walnut to be added to soup or sauces for thickening.

Roasted Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

4 beets

½ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 cups mixed greens

6 ounces goat cheese

½ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss beets in olive oil and salt and pepper and place on a foiled baking sheet. Cover the pan with foil. Roast for 1½ hours or until tender (can place a knife in the beet with ease). Once beets are cooled, use a small paring knife to peel away the skin. Slice the beets into rounds.

Dressing:

1¼ ounce olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 pinch of cayenne

Whisk all ingredients in a small bowl.

Walnut and Kale Pesto

4 cups kale leaves, stems removed

3 cloves garlic

1 cup toasted walnuts

½ cup olive oil

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

In a food processor, combine kale, garlic, cheese and walnuts. Turn on processor and slowly add olive oil until fully blended. Salt and pepper to taste.

Pureed Celery Root

2 large Idaho potatoes, peeled and medium diced

2 large celery roots, peeled and medium diced

2 cups vegetable stock

1 cup heavy cream

1 stick of unsalted butter, small diced

Place potatoes and celery root in a medium saucepan and cover with stock and cream. Add water to cover completely. Simmer over medium high heat until vegetables are tender. Strain the celery root and potatoes saving the cooking liquid. In a blender place the vegetables and slowly add the cooking liquid until there is a smooth consistency. Transfer to a mixing bowl and add the butter and mix until melted. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Bacon

12 Brussels sprouts, cut in half

¼ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

3 slices of bacon, cut into thin slices

Shredded reggiano cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss Brussels sprouts, olive oil, garlic and salt in a mixing bowl and place on a foiled baking sheet. Roast until tender, about 20 minutes. While the Brussels are roasting, heat a small saute pan over medium. Add bacon and cook until crispy. Remove from heat. Toss roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and top with cheese to serve.