Attention vegan-curious: The Duluth Public Library is hosting Vegan Cookbook Club, a place to share recipes, meet plant-hungry friends and find answers to vegan-ish questions. The club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mount Royal branch of the Duluth Public Library on the first Thursday of the month, starting this week. It's free, open to the public.