When I first started at Amber Waves, I worked the counter with my best friend Anne and a number of our other friends. It was a place for college kids to hang out and get cheap and healthy food in our tiny college town. Our responsibilities included taking orders at the register, washing dishes, clearing tables and making salads. Behind our station was the wok line. Where noodle dishes were tossed over open-flame pits. At Amber Waves, all of the girls (and a few guys) worked the register and salad line, but only guys worked the wok line.

Initially, I was content in my station as a counter person. We would switch off during a shift from taking orders and making salads. If someone came in that I had a crush on, Anne and I would switch, so I could take the order, and vice versa.

At the end of our shifts, we'd drink beers while washing dishes and mopping the floors. It was fun. One day, a line cook named Mike took me aside. He was moving to the west coast, and he expressed he thought I should ask to be trained as a line cook. I knew Mike was leaving and that the restaurant was looking for a replacement, but that I could be that replacement had never crossed my mind. Mike told me that he knew I'd do well. It was on that day that the seed of being a cook was planted.

I went home that night, and cooking was all I could think about. I was excited to go to work the next day and talk to my boss. Tom, the owner, wasn't always around the restaurant, so I didn't have a lot of one-on-one work experience with him. But I was cloaked with Mike's encouragement, so I approached Tom before we left for the day.

"I'd like to be trained on the wok line," I told him. Without hesitation Tom responded, "I don't train girls to be cooks." I was shocked. It was the complete opposite of the response I was expecting. Also, it was the first time in my life that I had experienced such blatant sexism.

The last girl he had trained, Tom explained, had gotten pregnant shortly after and quit. He was still upset that he had wasted time and money training her. I accepted his reason and went home for the day.

I was so upset that my newly discovered dream of becoming a cook had been crushed so quickly. I called my mother in tears and explained.

"Well, you know what Maya Angelou says?" she asked me, " 'I am human, therefore anything human I can do.' So you're going to go back to work tomorrow and tell him that if he trains you, that you will not only do a good job, but you will prove to be better than the guys."

What I didn't know was that Maya Angelou was San Francisco's first female — and black — streetcar driver. Shortly after, she lied on a job application and was hired as a cook at a Creole restaurant without any experience. I followed my mother's instructions and mustered the courage to confront Tom. Not only would I be better than the guys, I promised not to get pregnant.

I spent the next few weeks learning how to toss noodles in the wok and how to compile dishes. Mike had been right. I was really good at it. And I really enjoyed learning. Soon I was tossing woks that weighed 10 pounds with one arm.

For the years that followed my job at Amber Waves, I would find myself working in kitchens where I was the only or one of a few females. What I learned from Tom is that being pushed down and told I can't do something, especially when the reason was completely out of my control, is actually empowering.

I recently celebrated a birthday. I was able to spend an unusually warm November afternoon sitting on the beach shore of Lake Superior dressed in jeans and a sweater and armed with a journal and pen for some 30-something reflections. The path of my adult life has not always been clear. And on many occasions, I've questioned if the road I was going down was the right one. But I'm thankful for my health, my family and that at a young age, whether I knew it at the time or not, I found my passion not only for cooking but for proving people wrong.

These recipes, green curry, peanut noodle and mango coconut are ones that remind me of my beginnings at Amber Waves. They remind me that as a woman I must always push through. They are my version of comfort food because they remind me that I am capable of anything.

While they are all vegetarian, I suggest topping any of these dishes with grilled chicken or a seared piece of steak.

Creamy Peanut Noodle Bowl

SAUCE

4 garlic cloves, minced

Juice of one lemon

Soy sauce

½ cup tahini

Water

Salt

3 ounces white vinegar

1 jar of peanut butter

GINGER SCALLION

½ cup ginger, minced

½ cup scallions, finely chopped

2 ounces sesame oil

GARNISHES

1 cucumber, sliced

1 cup roasted peanuts, chopped

1 package of soba noodles

PEANUT SAUCE: Place garlic in a large mixing bowl and pour lemon juice over. Add a pinch of salt and let sit for 5 minutes. Add tahini and peanut butter and about four dashes of soy sauce. Slowly begin to add water. Start by adding an amount equal to the jar of peanut butter you use. Whisk until the water is incorporated. The sauce will have a lumpy texture and dark color. Slowly add the white vinegar and then more water as needed until the sauce is smooth and light in color.

GINGER SCALLION: In a saucepan, heat sesame oil over medium heat. Add the minced ginger and scallions and slowly cook for about 2 minutes. Take off of heat and cool by placing it in a single layer on a plate or tray.

TO SERVE: Toss pasta with half of the ginger scallion mix and place in desired serving bowls. Pour ½ cup of peanut sauce over each portion. Garnish with crushed peanuts, cucumber. Serves: 6-8

Coconut Mango Curry (gluten free + vegan)

1 tablespoon oil

1 small yellow onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 large carrots, sliced

3 large potatoes, medium diced

1 small sweet potato, medium diced

1 cup frozen mango chunks

1 can coconut milk (14 ounces)

1 can mango juice (12 ounces)

2 tablespoons yellow curry powder

2 tablespoon tamari

1 tablespoon sambal (garlic-chili sauce)

1 package Mung bean noodle, cooked

In a stock pot, heat oil over medium. Add onion and garlic and saute until onion is translucent. Add vegetables and saute for 1 minute. Add coconut milk, mango juice, mango chunks and yellow curry. Simmer over until potatoes and carrots are tender. Add tamari. Serve over cooked mung bean noodles and topped with sambal.

Green Curry Noodles

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons green curry paste

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cups broccoli florets

1 cup chopped peanuts

1 package udon noodle, cooked

In a wok, heat oil over medium high heat. Add curry paste and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add soy sauce and ¼ cup water and incorporate to make a sauce. Add broccoli and cooked noodles and toss until noodles are coated. Serve topped with crushed peanuts.