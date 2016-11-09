PRIZE PIES: Duluth woman dishes on State Fair winning pies

Marsh, of Duluth, claimed six out of seven blue ribbons in this summer's State Fair pie baking competition. She has won the sweepstakes competition (that's the best pie of the hundreds entered at the fair) three times, including this year, for her raspberry peach pie. When she's not working full time as a nurse practitioner in Duluth, or planning weddings for two of her three children, or bringing practice cakes and pies to her co-workers, Marsh likes to peruse cookbooks and plan for the next year's State Fair. Marsh spoke with the News Tribune about crust, filling and cooking for people you love.

Q: Why pie?

A: I made my first pie when I was 18. My mother was out blueberry-picking, and I decided I could bake a pie, so I did. I got a lot of kudos for it, but I didn't bake a ton of pies after that. But in 2006, I baked a pie for Braham Pie Days (a celebration of homemade pie in Braham, Minn.), and it won a blue ribbon for a single-crust pie. So I started baking pies....I grew up west of Bemidji, in rural Minnesota, and the county fair was a big event. I didn't do a lot of baking then, but I sewed. So it was a nostalgic thing, when I thought about baking for the State Fair. I learned that you didn't have to win at a local level to enter, so I started baking for the State Fair eight or nine years ago.

Q: Who taught you to make pies?

A: I watched my mom; that was the way I learned to do it. Since then, I use the internet a lot, for research. My mom was a really good cook. She did apple pies, cherry pies, mostly fruit pies, the standard pies. She used lard in her crusts, and then Crisco. She never thought it was a good idea to buy a pre-made crust, so I never did either.

Q: What makes a good pie: a good crust or good filling?

A: Both, but I think probably the crust is the biggest thing. It's a matter of using good ingredients.

Q: Talk about your crust. Do you use butter? Lard? A rolling pin? Your bare hands?

A: I chill everything first, including the flour. I use butter-flavored Crisco. Butter is good, but it's harder to work with. The ingredients have to be really cold because it keeps the crust flakier. So I measure everything out, put it in the fridge, and then cut the Crisco into the dry ingredients. I use a fork for that. For one of my State Fair adventures, I used a food processor to mix the crust dough, and that year I didn't win a thing.

Then I add the liquid, which is a mix of egg, cold water and a tablespoon of vinegar. The vinegar burns off during the baking, and it makes the crust flakier. I roll out the bottom crust, and put it in the pie plate, and then it goes back in the fridge while I'm working on the filling. I'm rolling out the top crust about the same time I'm putting the sugar into the fruit. As soon as I put the top crust on, I'll put it back in the fridge. Then, I brush egg white on the top, and sprinkle it with large crystals of sugar, I think that looks prettier. Then I'll crimp the edges. I use a glass pie plate, I think that cooks the best. At the State Fair, you don't get your pie plates back, so when I find inexpensive glass pie plates, I stock up.

Q: Are you evolving as a pie baker? Or have you nailed it?

A: I think you always experiment. I like my crust the way it is now. But as for fillings, other than working with different flavors, I'm still working on the best way to thicken a fruit pie. I usually use tapioca, because my mother did that.

Q: Is there any kind of pie you have yet to make?

A: I don't make raisin pies. I don't know a lot of people who would eat one. A lot of the cooking I do is for other people. It's one way to show people you care about them.

Q: Do you have a signature pie?

A: I think apple is my best one. I add a little lemon zest, some cinnamon, and I use half and half Granny Smith and Braeburn apples. I slice them pretty thin, and I use lots of them. I do what is more seasonal. We just got through the peach season and for the fair, I made a raspberry peach. In the summer, I use fresh blueberries, and for Thanksgiving, a pumpkin pie, of course, and an apple for my husband. The summer is a good time for a lemon meringue pie, and that's my favorite.

Q What is the State Fair entry process like?

A: In May, the premium book comes out, and you can decide what you want to enter. This year for the pies, there was the choice of apple, mixed fruit and peach, so I decided to enter a mixed fruit and apple pie....

Two days before the entry day, I start measuring everything. The weekend before the fair opens, you bring your entries down, and you stand in line with all the other crazy people. You might wait blocks in line in the heat. People bring coolers, people bring wagons. My husband comes with me every year. It's very organized, they take your entries and they judge them that afternoon, and then there's the suspense of five days of waiting before you can go online and find out if you won. It's fun.

They judge pies on appearance, texture, flavor and aroma. You get a certain number of points for each category. And in each pie category, there are 50, 60 or more pies entered. The winning pies are displayed during the fair, but after a pie has been there for a week, they don't look that good any more.

Q: Do you ever order pie when you go out to eat?

A: I'm kind of a snob about it, I really am. I don't eat that many other pies.

Q: How long did it take you to become a good pie-maker? Any tips for a newbie?

A: I seem to have a knack for it. There are some tricks you learn to make it go together easier; like rolling your crust on a rolling pin that's easier to work with. I roll the crust out on a lefse board (a cloth-covered board and rolling sheet), and then I roll it back into the pie pan. I buy a new one every year at the fair. Once you have a crust that's easy to work with, making pie is easier.

Q: Are you passing this baking knowledge onto others? Who?

A: Yes, I taught my daughter to make pies, and some of my co-workers and I had a pie-making day. I have friends in North Carolina, and we did a pie-baking lesson down there. I carried my lefse board on the plane.

Marsh said she doesn't make as many pies as you might expect for a champion pie-baker. This Thanksgiving, she might make a cream pie or two, and a traditional pumpkin, and an apple pie for her husband. As for next year's State Fair, Marsh said she might have to cut back a bit.

Two of her children are getting married, one in June and one in October, so she will have a busier summer than usual. But she said she will still be standing in line with all the other State Fair bakers, pies, cakes and cookies resting in coolers, shuffling forward, hoping for a blue ribbon.

Here are two of Marsh's favorite pie recipes.

State Fair Apple Pie

6 apples (3 Granny Smith, 3 Braeburn)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1-2 teaspoons lemon zest

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons butter

Your favorite double pie crust recipe

Roll out half of dough and place in bottom of 9-inch glass pie plate. Chill while preparing filling ingredients. Peel and slice apples. Add lemon juice and toss to coat. In a separate bowl, combine sugar, flour, cinnamon, salt and lemon zest. Whisk to mix. Add to sliced apples and toss to coat. Place 1/2 of apple mixture in prepared crust. Dot with one tablespoon of butter. Add remaining apples and dot with last tablespoon of butter. Add top crust. Seal, flute edge and vent top. Brush with beaten egg white and sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for 55-60 minutes, or until crust is golden brown and filling begins to bubble. Cover edges of crust with foil as needed to prevent excessive browning.

Raspberry Peach Pie

4 cups sliced peaches

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

¼ cup tapioca

1 tablespoon butter

Your favorite double pie crust recipe

Roll out half of dough and place in bottom of 9-inch glass pie plate. Chill while preparing filling ingredients. Fold raspberries evenly into peaches. Sprinkle lemon juice over fruit and toss slightly. Add sugar and tapioca. Put fruit mixture into cooled crust. Dot with butter. Add top crust. Seal, flute edge and vent top. Brush with beaten egg white and sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for 55-60 minutes, or until crust is golden brown and filling begins to bubble. Cover edges of crust with foil as needed to prevent excessive browning.