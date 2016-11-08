TIDBITS: The End is near

The product is identical; the boxes have the same UPC code, the price is the same. Only the name has changed.

Mr. Tidbit senses the presence of A Nephew.

Mr. Tidbit's peculiar alter ego Uncle Al, who since the 1980s has been using the size of the LDNB as a universally recognized unit of measure, is outraged and is considering driving to Collegedale, Tenn., to lodge a lengthy and strength-y protest. It's going to be a bumpy ride. (Uncle Al's car needs shocks.)

Naturals Pudding

Last week, Mr. Tidbit favored you with a comparison of new Jell-O Simply Good instant pudding mix and Jell-O's regular instant pudding mix. Attempting to determine whether a second, similar discussion of a second, similar new product would be just as boring as that one — or maybe even more boring — he now presents new Snack Pack Naturals shelf-stable pudding, and will compare it with regular Snack Pack shelf-stable pudding.

Here are the ingredient lists:

New Naturals chocolate pudding: Nonfat milk, water, sugar, corn starch, palm oil, cocoa powder, less than 2 percent of: whey protein powder, carob bean gum, salt, vanilla extract.

Regular Snack Pack chocolate pudding: Water, nonfat milk, sugar, modified corn starch, vegetable oil (contains one or more of the following: palm oil, partially hydrogenated palm oil, sunflower oil, partially hydrogenated soybean oil), cocoa (processed with alkali), less than 2 percent of: salt, calcium carbonate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, artificial flavors, color added.

Mr. Tidbit notes that 19 of the 46 words in the regular pudding list wouldn't be there if they picked one oil instead of that list of possibles — that would make the regular pudding's list 27 words; the Naturals list is 23 words.

The sleeve of Naturals declares "All natural ingredients / nothing artificial / no preservatives, no high fructose corn syrup, 0g trans fat per serving."

(Snack Pack describes the regular pudding as also having no preservatives, no high fructose corn syrup and 0 grams trans fat per serving.)

The regular pudding is sold in four-packs of 3.25-ounce cuplets; at one store the four-pack was $1.19 (9.1 cents per ounce). New Naturals is sold in six-packs of 3.75-ounce cuplets; at that store the six-pack was $2.99 (13.3 cents per ounce — 46 percent more).

Mr. Tidbit has no idea why the Naturals cuplets are bigger.