TIDBITS: 'Tis a gift to be pudding

What's the difference? Here are the ingredients lists for the chocolate fudge regular instant pudding and the chocolate Simply Good version:

Regular Jell-O instant pudding: sugar, modified cornstarch, cocoa processed with alkali, disodium phosphate (for thickening), contains less than 2% of: natural and artificial flavor, tetrasodium pyrophosphate (for thickening), mono- and diglycerides (prevents foaming), red 40, yellow 5, blue 1, artificial color, BHA (preservative).

Simply Good: cane sugar, modified cornstarch, cocoa processed with alkali, disodium phosphate (for thickening), contains less than 2 percent of: tetrasodium pyrophosphate (for thickening), salt, mono- and diglycerides (prevents foaming), natural flavor.

So the artificial flavor and colors and BHA in the regular version are missing from the new one, but the chemically named thickeners and anti-foaming agent remain. Mr. Tidbit guesses that the "simple" broom didn't sweep them out with the BHA because you wouldn't like the product without them.

And what does simply leaving things out of a product do to its shelf price? Of course: It's more expensive. At the store where he found them, the 3.9-ounce box of regular Jell-O instant pudding was $1.19 (30.5 cents an ounce), and the 3.9-ounce pouch of Jell-O's Simply Good was $1.69 (43.3 cents an ounce) — 42 percent more per ounce!

Because no human being should be subjected to two side-by-side ingredient-list comparisons without a break, Mr. Tidbit will wait a week to discuss Snack Pack's new Naturals ready-made pudding.

You're welcome.

Veggie-laden pasta

There's yet another unusual-ingredients pasta from Ronzoni. Besides flour, Ronzoni SuperGreens contains these dried vegetables: spinach, zucchini, broccoli, parsley and kale. The package claims that there's so much dried vegetable in a single serving of this product that it amounts to three servings of vegetables.

It makes sense to Mr. Tidbit that this costs more. But this much more? At one online store, where regular Ronzoni thin spaghetti was $1.67 for 16 ounces (10.4 cents an ounce), the 12-ounce box of SuperGreens thin spaghetti was $2.99 (24.9 cents an ounce) — a staggering 139 percent more per ounce!

Just eat some actual vegetables!