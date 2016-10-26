Celtic festival Samhain originated about 2,000 years ago on Nov. 1. The evening before Samhain, the Celtic believed that the ghosts of the deceased returned with the intentions of playing tricks on the living. In addition to leaving wine and food at their doorsteps for the ghosts, people would also wear masks when they left the house to look more like ghosts to avoid being harassed by them.

In the 8th century, the Christian church changed Samhain to All Saints' Day, which was then renamed All Hallows' Eve, and finally, Halloween.

Before trick-or-treating was souling and guising. Souling, a practice from medieval Britain on All Souls Day (Nov. 2), is when the poor would beg for a pastry called soul cake in return for praying for people's deceased relatives. Guising was when people would go to homes and receive food, wine and gifts in exchange for some form of entertainment like singing or reciting poetry.

St. Martin's Day in the Netherlands is on Nov. 11 and is named after the European Saint Martin of Tours known for his kindness to strangers. It is in the evening when the Dutch children roam the streets carrying homemade lanterns and singing songs and reading poetry. In exchange, the children are given treats like nuts and fruit, chocolate and traditional Dutch dishes Oliebollen and Poffertjes.

The practice of celebrating All Saints' Day became popular in the United States as more immigrants from Europe arrived. Anoka, Minn., is the first city in the United States with a recorded celebration of Halloween in 1920, according to intelligenttravel.nationalgeographic.com.

Mexico has probably one of the most popular holidays honoring the dead, next to the American Halloween. It is a similar holiday, Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which is celebrated Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and is the Mexican version of All Saints' Day. On this day, the souls of the deceased are believed to return home. Members of the family burn candles and incense to guide the souls back. This is a celebratory holiday when ancestors are remembered through stories and huge festivals.

Japan's Day of the Dead — also known as Obon, or Festival of the Lanterns — is a time to visit with family members. Traditionally, altars are set up to offer food to the spirits.

Korea has the three-day harvest festival, Chuseok, which is its version of a holiday honoring the dead. Chuseok occurs between September and October, and the living give thanks to the dead for that year's food harvest. As a result, food is a central part of their celebration, and often, Koreans return to their hometowns to be with their families during this time.

Honoring the dead with wine and food while simultaneously hiding from them in masks. Letting kids roam the street performing songs and poetry for treats. Hand-making fancy lanterns. Through these various cultures I've acquired a new appreciation for Halloween. The recipes I've compiled are a reflection of traditional All Saints' Day treats seen across the globe.

Oaxacan Pumpkin Tamales

2¼ cups masa harina (Mexican flour)

1¾ to 2½ cups warm chicken broth, homemade or low-sodium canned, plus more as needed

½ pound lard, at room temperature

1 tablespoon salt

2 cups cooked or canned pumpkin puree (if unavailable, use sweet potato or yam puree)

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

12 to 14 dried corn husks (or more if small), soaked in boiling water until soft, 30 minutes to 1 hour

To make the dough, place the masa harina in a large bowl. Use a wooden spoon to beat in just enough chicken broth to make a smooth, soft dough, like a medium-pliable bread dough.

Beat the lard in the bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed until very fluffy and fully aerated, about 3 minutes. Still mixing on medium speed, begin adding the masa, pumpkin and sugar, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as necessary.

When all the masa has been incorporated, the mixture should be very light and delicate, the texture of buttercream frosting. Beat in the salt.

To fill and steam the tamales, drain the corn husks and select as many as you can of the larger pieces, being careful not to open the crinkled leaves of the core that are full of corn silk. If necessary, select some of the better-looking middle-size or narrow pieces and paste them together with a little of the tamale dough.

Pat the husks dry. Place a husk on a work surface. Spread ¼ to 1/3 cup of the dough across the wide end of the husk, covering it from side to side and extending about halfway up toward the narrow tip. Place 1 heaping tablespoon (smaller husks will take less) of filling in the center of the dough. Make a cone shape by folding the 2 long edges over the filling so they overlap slightly. Fold in half crosswise. Repeat with the remaining husks and filling. As they are finished, place the tamales on a baking sheet (they can be refrigerated, covered with plastic wrap, up to 1 day, or frozen for 1 month).

Panellets (Traditional dessert of All Saints' Day)

FILLING:

1 cup blanched almonds, lightly toasted ( can substitute 1 cup pine nuts, if desired)

1-2 teaspoons flour

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 egg, beaten

OUTER COOKIE:

½ cup butter, at room temperature

1 egg

1 cup sugar

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon almond extract

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1½ cup raw pine nuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

FILLING: In a food processor, mix the nuts and 1 teaspoon of flour (you may use more flour if using the pine nuts) until it reaches a consistency of fine bread crumbs). Add the nut paste to a mixing bowl with all the sugar and lemon zest. Add the egg slowly, blending well. Knead until the dough is uniform.

OUTER COOKIE: In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg, almond and vanilla extracts, and blend well. In a separate bowl, sift and combine the flour and salt, and then slowly mix the flour into the butter mixture. When the dough is formed, wrap it in Saran wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours. Roll the "outer" dough out till about ¼ in thick. Cut with a round cookie cutter. Take these cookies and spoon one teaspoon of the nut paste in the center. Bring the sides of the outer cookie up and around the paste, to completely envelop it, and roll the cookies in the palm of your hands to make a ball. Roll the top half of the cookie around in the pine nuts, and push them into the dough. Bake the cookies on a cookie sheet for 15 minutes or until the nuts are golden brown. Dust with powdered sugar.

Hobak Jun (Korean Squash Pancake)

1 small butternut squash (about 2 pounds) peeled and grated

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cups water

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Cooking oil

In a large bowl, toss together the squash, flour, salt and garlic powder until the squash is well-coated. Keep stirring the mixture as you add a little water at a time. You want the mixture to be just "wet" with the "batter" just coating the squash. Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Scoop about 1 heaping cup of the mixture into the pan and spread it out so that it's a thin layer. If it's too thick, the middle may not cook all the way through. Cook until golden brown or about 4-6 minutes. Flip and cook the second side until golden brown or 3-4 minutes. Repeat with the remaining mixture.

To serve, cut into 2-inch squares and with a dipping sauce made up of equal parts soy sauce and white vinegar.