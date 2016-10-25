Born to Jewish and Chinese parents in the Chicago area, Yeh studied percussion at Juilliard in New York, where she became passionate about food. It was also at Juilliard that she met Nick Hagen, a trombonist who convinced her to move back to East Grand Forks and his family's farm in 2013.

While living just outside of a small, Midwestern town has some drawbacks for someone with worldly tastes (New York-style pizza is not available, and the options for Yeh's staples like tahini and marzipan are limited), she's made it work. Yeh hasn't just made herself at home, she's opened up her home to tens of thousands of people.

Yeh's stylish and humorous kitchen blog, My Name Is Yeh, was named 2015 blog of the year by Saveur magazine. Since 2014, her Instagram account has gone from 5,300 followers to 176,000 followers. And now she has her first cookbook.

The book, like the blog, parlays Yeh's enthusiasm with colorful anecdotes about how she came up with recipes or her exposure to certain foods. (Unlike the blog, Yeh concedes to using capitalization in the book.) She even shares personal stories, like how the first kiss with her now-husband was interrupted by her fart, a byproduct of all the hummus she eats.

Her unguarded excitement isn't limited to the written word. The 27-year-old home cook sounds as smiley and chipper over the phone, having just pulled a pistachio cake out of the oven. (Her tip: Freeze the cake before frosting to avoid shredding the surface.)

Yeh laughed steadily, talking about what foods cause her to make faces (bananas and mushrooms), what makes her a good Minnesotan ("a freezer full of rhubarb") and how she's fitting into the East Grand Forks area.

Q: Everything looks so great and fun on your blog and in the cookbook. What have been some of your food disasters?

A: Lefse was the quintessential big-city-girl-moves-to-a-small-town disaster. I wasn't only questioning my ability to make a thin potato pancake, but also my ability to be a Midwestern housewife and live in Grand Forks (N.D.). I thought I could make it by watching YouTube recipes and a recipe written on the back of a notecard. It's a lot more difficult than that. I thought I could use a regular cast-iron skillet and spatula. There were a lot of tears, and it involved going to Home of Economy to buy a special skillet and a special lefse stick. I also stupidly thought I could use mashed potatoes instead of riced potatoes. That was a red flag No. 1. And I didn't have the right gear, and I didn't have a team of ladies in a church basement to help me out. That was the worst failure of all time.

Q: Your book has a recipe for sweet potato lefse. In Midwestern parlance, that's different.

A: That's exactly what my great-aunt-in-law Ethel said. Living in 2016, where white potatoes are some sort of villain and sweet potatoes are more nutritious. I love their flavor, and I love their color. I figure if you're going to bastardize something, you might as well go all of the way, and that's where the rosemary cream comes from. And those two flavors just really go well together.

Q: What's been your favorite Red River Valley food, besides the cheesy fried pickles at the Toasted Frog?

A: I love hotdish. Creating new hotdishes is a lot of fun.

Q: The best way to make friends is by cooking. What dishes have helped win over the neighbors and endear you to locals?

A: The first time I made cookie salad for my husband and his family, I suddenly felt like I fit in. That was another dish, just like Jell-O salad, that horrified me at first. You could see the joy on their faces, and my husband was so excited. That felt really good.

Q: You're the newest Grand Forks food celebrity. Have you had lunch with Marilyn Hagerty yet?

A: No. I really want to go to the Olive Garden.

Q: What if you took her to your old turf in New York. Where would you take her?

A: When I'm in New York, I have hummus at least once a day, every single day. There are a handful of places I love there. We might just go and eat hummus.

Q: You're pretty vocal in the book about one of the drawbacks of hummus. Aren't you afraid you'll make Marilyn Hagerty fart?

A: No. We'll just fart together.