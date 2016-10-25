Not everybody wants to play hockey. Some, like me, are fine with taking a seat, provisions readily available, and just watching. We appreciate the grace and power of the players and puck. Hockey is certainly one of the most viewer-friendly sports, even if you're not clear on every nuanced rule. But wine is not a spectator sport.

Sure, wine has its academic side, but at its essence, it is participatory and completely nonacademic. We have made it somewhat academic, and when I say "we," I mean "they" — the academics. And more power to them, because wine gets better overall the more the academics academicize.

You and I, though, we just want to have a better understanding of what we're drinking, so we can better enjoy the thing we better understand. Plus we're curious by nature, and part of that is what drew us to wine in the first place. So when this urge arises, this urge to front-load information, we turn to books.

As you may know, or could guess, there are some great wine books out there. From general reference books, to more focused single-subject tomes, to narratives as informative as they are entertaining. I can't get enough of them. But I always remember that they're the sidekicks on my wine journey. My equal partner is the wine itself. If I had to choose between wine and wine books, I'd choose wine every time. Thankfully, we don't have to choose. We can have both. Below are some new-ish to brand-new-still-got-that-new-book-smell wine books that have caught my attention recently.

• "I Taste Red: The Science of Tasting Wine" by Jamie Goode. This entertaining and fast-moving book explores how and why things taste the way they do to us and how our senses communicate with one another to form our perceptions. Highly researched and multisourced, the book touches on the fascinating topics of synesthesia, "smell blindness," the language of wine and associative learning — the idea that you like rosé because you first tried it the night you met your husband on that European backpacking trip. No guarantees, but you'll probably be a better taster after reading this book. (University of California Press, $29.95)

• "Appellation Napa Valley: Building and Protecting an American Treasure" by Richard Mendelson. Formidable and beautiful, this volume explores how the Napa Valley went from an area of quiet farms to the United States' most famous wine region. Naturally, the book features many detailed maps, along with Mendelson's unique perspective on the subject. As a Napa attorney, he was a major player in developing the region's American Viticultural Areas over more than 30 years. Never heard of a wine lawyer? Well, now you know one of the top ones in the country. (Val de Grace Books, $75)

• "Exploring Wine Regions: Argentina" by Michael C. Higgins. This slick softcover has the look of a well-organized travel guide, with short, focused text entries and scores of glossy photographs. It offers a great overview not only of world-famous Mendoza, but also lesser-known growing areas all the way down to Rio Negro, the world's southernmost wine region. As a bonus, the book offers culinary and cultural insights, plus travel tips. It is the first in a series, with future books planned for Italy, Spain, France, Chile and Australia, among other countries. (Exploring Wine Regions, $34.95)

• "Riesling Rediscovered: Bold, Bright, and Dry" by John Winthrop Haeger. As the book says, riesling is the seventh most-planted white wine grape variety in the world. But to countless wine cognoscenti, riesling is No. 1 — the pinnacle of wine. Focusing on dry riesling, Haeger takes us on a deep dive through the Northern Hemisphere's most important regions for the grape — from Alsace and the Pfalz to British Columbia and the Finger Lakes of New York State — ending with granular details about specific vineyards. Along the way, riesling lovers and serious wine students will get history, explanations of the winemaking process and color maps. (University of California Press, $39.95)

• "French Wine: A History" by Rod Phillips. Here, Phillips, a Canadian professor with expertise in the history of alcohol and wine, offers insight on France's modern rise to wine world prominence, taking us back through several eras (Enlightenment to the Middle Ages, and beyond) to show us that the country's current premiere status was hard-won. Wine does not exist in a vacuum, and Phillips touches on several of the industry's outside forces in France, including religion and politics — two things you want to avoid talking about when you're drinking, but should feel free to read about anytime. (University of California Press, $34.95)

• "A Glass Full of Miracles" by Miljenko "Mike" Grgich. This is Grgich's life story, beginning in a tiny Croatian town and evolving to life behind the Iron Curtain, his emigration to Canada and the United States, and his ascent to California winemaking legend. Remember: He made the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay, the wine that won the Paris tasting 40 years ago. In 1977 he co-founded Grgich Hills with Austin Hills of the Hills Bros. Coffee family, and this year, Grgich celebrated his 93rd birthday. The book is peppered with charming stories, other California wine stars, and several dozen supporting photographs. (Violetta Press, $40)