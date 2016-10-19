HOOPS ON HOPS: The best beer I've ever had. part II

Ed Montgomery, Superior

In the 1980s, I worked in the east and Gulf Coast trade for the Sea Tow Company, coming to the aid of disabled private and commercial vessels. This brought a career-changing event into my life, and beer had a role in it.

I had recently graduated maritime school at Florida's Chapman School of Seamanship and spent a short time working down there as first mate. After a particularly grueling and hot three-day voyage into Bermuda waters, we finally got the word to head back to our Fort Lauderdale docks and some rest time.

I had the 2100 (8 p.m.) to midnight deck watch, and we were gently motoring through the Gulf Stream. At midnight, my captain came out on the aft deck as the second mate was spelling me. He wanted to chat, and I said "Sure." He produced two cold bottles of Red Stripe beer. A man after my heart, for sure!

He wanted to compliment me on the good job I'd been doing, that he appreciated the competent help — and wanted to recommend me to sit for the captain's exam! We leaned on the rail talking and watching the flying fish and the boat's wake for a couple hours. It was hot, humid and as memorable as that phosphorous sparkle, when the Gulf Stream's water is agitated. Maybe, it was because of the reward for a good job done, the tropical weather in November or the scent of hibiscus flowers in the Bermuda air, but that cold Jamaican Red Stripe was easily the best beer I've ever had.

Heather Davies, Duluth

I might not be writing this if you hadn't mentioned Ireland in your description of Stout. That's where I had my first Guinness, and I'd like to tell you about it.

In 1990, my stepsister married a man from Ireland. They met at St. Scholastica, which as you alluded to in your column, has an exchange program with Ireland. They were married in June in Duluth, at St. Mary Star of the Sea. They had one reception here, and a few weeks later, the entire family flew to Ireland for another reception, in Louisburgh, which is a very small town in County Mayo. I was 18, I had just graduated from high school, and other than a few trips to Canada, it was my first trip out of the U.S.

After dinner there was a dance, and the beer began to flow. But sometime around 8 or 9, the party ended. It was curfew, and soon the bobby would be around, so everyone dispersed. My family went back to our room at the inn to wait for the all-clear from the groom, and then everyone headed down to the pub.

The entire wedding party and guests crammed into a pub the size of a living room. A trio of musicians started playing what we identified as the long version of Kenny Rogers' "Coward of the County" on fiddle, hand drum and accordion. The aroma from the smoky peat fire filled the room, and my dad bought me my first Guinness.

It was rich and smooth, chocolaty even. Not as intimidating as I expected a dark beer to be. Before this, I had probably only sipped a few Leinies or Old Milwaukees. That night I drank Guinness, and we sang songs and told stories, shoulder to shoulder with friends and family, I also bought my first beer, being of legal drinking age in Ireland (not that they would have asked for my ID anyway). I tried Harp and Carlsberg, and enjoyed them both as well. Drinking Guinness or any good stout will always remind me of that evening in Ireland, the smells and sounds of the pub, and the fun we had.

My experience

When I was 22, my brother Mike Hoops was attending the University of Minnesota Duluth. He enrolled in a study abroad program that took him to the University of Birmingham in Birmingham, England. I was on an extended European travel tour and was on my way to the Greek Islands from Ireland to work picking grapes in exchange for lodging and meals. I decided to travel to Birmingham to meet up with Mike.

Upon arriving, my brother was raving about the amazing Indian style food and also fish and chips he had discovered in town. What he was most excited about was the British ales he was enjoying at the local pubs. Flavorful and low alcohol served on CO2 or warmer and lighter carbonated served by hand pump "cask-conditioned" at the bar. I fell in love with these beers immediately and began chatting with locals and making notes on the flavors and brands I enjoyed. One night, we were at a place called The Wellington, I will never forget the warm lighting and loud din in the bar as we arrived.

We approached the bar and asked for the barman's "best" — this is a light pale ale with fruity notes and a rich creamy head. It was served off cask, so it was a bit warm but the beer tasted so good. As we spent that night at a table chatting with Mike's new classmates and locals, I found myself dreaming about somehow being involved in this sort of a life as a career. A year later, I was in San Francisco working in the beer industry and getting ready to go to brewing school. The Best Bitter at The Wellington in the U.K. is on my list of memorable beer and life experiences I will always cherish.

The "quality" of a beer as far as best taste goes is subjective. The "feeling" of a great beer during a great moment is life-affirming and, as the stories above confirm, that feeling stays with you forever.

Keep the stories coming, I love to hear them.