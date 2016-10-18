TIDBITS: A distinction to be savored

Until now, the many Kashi bars, generally based on a whole-grain mixture containing things like flaxseeds and millet, would be found in the "sweet" bucket, if for no other reason than the inclusion of honey or chocolate chips. Mr. Tidbit is probably overlooking several exceptions, but he ventures to say that virtually every "bar" on the supermarket shelf is a sweetie.

Not anymore. Kashi has introduced two products it labels Savory Bars: Quinoa, Corn & Roasted Pepper; and Basil, White Bean & Olive Oil."

It goes without saying that such a bold departure comes with a price. Whereas the 17 other Kashi bars (at least all of those that Mr. Tidbit found at one discount supermarket) are in boxes weighing 7 or 7 1/4 ounces, and all sell at that store for $2.99 (41 to 43 cents an ounce), the boxes of both Kashi Savory Bars weigh just 5 1/4 ounces and sell at that store for $3.20 (61 cents an ounce).

Savor that.

Not onions

While we're talking about breakthrough products, how's this for innovative thinking? French's, whose Crispy Fried Onions are the topping of choice for Thanksgiving's ubiquitous green bean casserole, and which until now has offered only flavor variants of that product (white Cheddar, caramelized and — Mr. Tidbit thinks he recalls but can't verify, garlic) steps smartly forward with Crispy Jalapenos. Note well: That's not jalapeno-flavored fried onions. It's fried actual jalapenos.

Hot stuff!