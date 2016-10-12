Hunt no further for a tasty duck recipe

The one and only time I've been hunting I went with my friend Teddy. We were living in Teddy's family lake home on Schultz Lake, a 20-minute drive from downtown Duluth. I had moved to Duluth without ever visiting with my city friends, Alissa, Nick and Teddy. I had never been to Duluth before we moved, and I was eager to have new experiences that went outside of my comfort zone. When Ted announced he was going duck hunting, I asked if I could tag along. He agreed, but warned that we would have to get up very early.

Teddy woke me up around 3 a.m. on the morning of our hunt. We quickly ate breakfast and made coffee to bring along in thermoses. Teddy's excitement was surely rubbing off on me. I had very little experience paddling a canoe but because Teddy was the one with the gun, I was in charge of steering from behind. We set out in the dark of morning toward our first portage. Everything was calm; the water, the woods, the air. At that time of day, there were no signs of life. It seemed as if we were the only creatures awake. By daybreak, we had portaged two lakes, and Teddy shot two ducks. We arrived back home satisfied with our mission. Teddy asked that I, being the resident chef, prepare the meat after he cleaned it.

I sat in the kitchen with Alissa while Teddy butchered the ducks out back. As I peered out at him through the window, wielding his knife against the carcass, I began to have doubts, I wasn't sure I'd be able to eat the duck. The knowledge of its life lost was becoming a little too real. But I told myself, "This is where meat comes from." If I couldn't accept this truth than I certainly had no right purchasing and consuming packaged meats from the store. My hesitation was founded in the fact that only a few months before moving to Minnesota, I had been a vegetarian for almost 10 years.

My journey back to being a carnivore came quite unexpectedly. I had spent those nearly 10 years floating between vegan (no animal products) and pescaterian (only fish) for a combination of reasons including spiritual, nutritional, ethical and economic. But one summer night in Madison, Wis., I found myself standing in the kitchen searching the fridge I shared with three roommates for a late-night snack. What caught my eye was a log of venison summer sausage that was a gift from my roommate's father. His dad had hunted the deer, and it had been cured at Nolechek's in Thorp, Wis. I had never had venison before, but I did have a strong childhood connection to summer sausage because it reminded me of the holiday parties my mother had thrown. The kind of parties she would spend a week preparing for, and where our coffee tables were always graced with platters of cheese, crackers and sausages.

It had been so many years since I had enjoyed a slice of summer sausage, I thought as I stared at the charcuterie. In a short moment, I had somehow convinced myself that a tiny sliver wouldn't hurt, I would cut off just enough that no one would notice. That first bite was magical, it was fireworks in my mouth, it was all of the flavors I hadn't realized I'd been missing. The combination of fat and fermentation had me guiltily hooked. For the next few nights, I would sneak the tiniest of slivers, hoping not to be caught in the act by one of my roommates.

The main reason cured meats are so delicious is because of the chemical reaction that occurs during the process. Salt helps to break down muscle allowing flavorless pieces to develop layers of complex flavors over time.

Nitrates and nitrites also develop during the curing, and they do a combination of things like brighten the color, improve flavor and the shelf life of meat. Natural nitrite flavor cannot be easily replicated in meat substitutes, I discovered. I eventually had to announce to my roommates that I was a meat eater.

When Teddy asked me to cook the duck, I approached it the same I would have chicken. I thinly sliced the breast and sautéed the pieces in a frying pan. The result was horrible.

The duck was tough and inedible. My roommates applauded my attempt and then we went out for pizza. I wouldn't learn to prepare duck, or make sausage, for a few more years. What I did learn from that experience was to have an appreciation for the art of hunting and also for where the meat I consume comes from.

Note: Duluth is fortunate to have many local businesses that practice the ethical treatment of animals before processing. Yker Acres, Thousand Hills and Northern Waters Smokehaus are all places I suggest for searching out sausages. The Whole Foods Co-op carries duck.

SEARED DUCK BREAST

Sweet potato puree, warm wild rice salad, cranberry maple gastrique.

Duck Breast

2 duck breasts, skin scored in a cross-hatch pattern

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Season the duck on both sides with salt and pepper. Place duck skin-side down in a cast-iron skillet. Heat over medium-high heat. Cook skin-side down until fat is rendered and skin is crisp. Flip duck and cook for three minutes, until browned. Duck breast is best served medium rare — 130 degrees. Remove the duck breasts from the pan onto a cutting board and let them rest for 10 minutes. Cut each breast in half. Serves 4.

Cranberry Maple Gastrique

1½ cup cranberry juice

2 tablespoons maple syrup

In a small sauce pan, bring the juice and syrup up to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until reduced by half. Serve over the duck breast.

Wild Rice

½ small apple, diced

1 cup dried cranberries

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup wild rice

4 cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Rinse the rice and soak in a medium bowl of cold water for 1 hour. Drain the water. In a medium sauce pan, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Add the rice and cover the pot, bring back up to a boil. Lower heat and simmer until tender but firm, about 45 minutes or longer. Drain off any excess stock, then fluff with a fork and set aside. In a sauté pan, melt butter and oil over medium high heat. Add onion and cook until translucent. Add apples, cranberries and rice, and cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Sweet Potatoes

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and medium large dice, about 1 inch

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter

½ cup maple syrup

Salt and pepper to taste

In a small stock pot, add potatoes and cover with water. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer and cook until soft, about 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and return to the pot. Add butter, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Whip using a whisk.

Duck Rillette with Crostini

4 duck legs

¼ cup finely chopped thyme, plus 3 sprigs

¼ cup kosher salt

2 tablespoons ground ginger

10 cups chicken stock

1 tablespoon black peppercorns, lightly crushed

10 cloves garlic, minced

2 bay leaves

1 2-inch piece ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons brandy

3 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup duck fat

Place the duck on a baking sheet and rub with the thyme, salt and ginger. Cover with plastic wrap and chill 4 hours. Place the duck to a medium saucepan. Add thyme sprigs, stock, peppercorns, garlic, bay leaves and ginger and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, covered slightly, until meat is very tender, 1½ to 2 hours. Remove from heat and let cool in the pan until room temperature. Cover and chill overnight.

Once the duck is chilled, remove the congealed fat from the top of the pan and set aside. Remove the skin, bones and gristle from the duck legs and finely shred meat. Strain and reserve ¼ cup stock. In a small mixing bowl, mix duck, reserved stock, brandy, parsley, orange zest, cloves, salt and pepper. Tightly pack rillettes into a 1-quart baking dish or five 6-ounce ramekins. Melt the reserved duck fat plus 1 cup duck fat in a small saucepan over medium heat and pour over the rillettes. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until fat is solid. To serve, push fat aside and spread rillettes on crostini.

Crostini

1 large French baguette, sliced ¼-inch thick

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange bread slices on a baking sheet and brush generously with olive oil on both sides. Sprinkle lightly with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Watching carefully, bake for 2-4 minutes or until golden brown and crisp.

Migas con Chorizo

3½ tablespoons olive oil

4 ounces Spanish chorizo, cut into ¼-inch slices (chorizo is traditionally spicy; for a milder flavor, salami or summer sausage can be substituted)

1 large French baguette, torn into ¼-inch pieces

8 eggs, lightly beaten

1½ teaspoon crushed red chile flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium cast-iron pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil and the chorizo over medium heat. Cook until just browned, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, remove the chorizo and set aside. Add remaining oil to the pan and add bread; cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and slightly crisp, 5-7 minutes. Transfer to plate with chorizo. Add the eggs, chile flakes, salt and pepper to the pan and cook, stirring constantly, until eggs are soft-scrambled, 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in reserved chorizo and bread.