Steamed clams over pasta captures summer vacation memories

Fresh clams are mixed with tubular pasta and sweet and hot peppers. Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune / TNS

20 fresh clams in their shells (any mix of little neck, Manila, razor and surf)

1 cup dry white wine

1 shallot, halved, and 1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, halved, and 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

6 ounces dried tubular pasta

1 tablespoon butter, plus 1 tablespoon, optional

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 red bell peppers, sliced into matchsticks

1 hot red pepper, finely chopped, optional

1 tablespoon capers, drained, rinsed, patted dry

1 teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup mixed chopped chives, parsley and mint

1 lime, quartered

1. Clean: Soak clams in cold water for 15 minutes to loosen any grit. Slide into a strainer and rinse well under cold water. Scrub clams, discarding any with cracked shells. Dry clams with a kitchen towel.

2. Steam: Settle clams in a large saucepan. Pour in the wine. Drop in the halved shallot and the halved garlic. Cover. Bring to a boil and let steam until clams open, 5-7 minutes.

3. Drain: Set a sieve over a large bowl. Line the sieve with cheese cloth. Pour in clams and their cooking liquid. Discard any unopened clams.

4. Shell: Use a small spoon to scrape clams from their shells. Avoid snicks. Reserve naked clams and their cooking liquid separately. (Discard shells and the cheesecloth.)

5. Boil: Cook pasta in salted water until 1 minute underdone. Drain.

6. Finish: Set a wide skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 tablespoon butter and the oil. When butter has melted, tumble in peppers, sliced shallots and chopped garlic. Cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in capers, sugar, pasta and about 1/2 cup of the clam-cooking liquid. Cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add clams. Cook until everything is hot and glossy, adding more clam-cooking liquid and/or more butter, if needed. Season with salt and pepper.

7. Serve: Scoop pasta into two shallow bowls. Dust pasta with herbs. Spritz with lime. Enjoy.

Provenance: Inspired by Roister restaurant, Chicago.