EAT MY WORDS: Spice up your fall with Moroccan flavors

Kefta — or kofta, kifta or kufta, depending on where you are or who you talk to — are small spiced meatballs, frequently made with lamb, beef, chicken, pork and sometimes fish. They are found throughout the cuisines of South and Central Asia as well as the Middle East, Balkans and North Africa. They are prepared as kebabs or in stews. They are baked, grilled, sauteed, simmered or fried. Simply put, these flavorful little nuggets come from a wide variety of culinary traditions and are prepared in almost every way imaginable.

I chose the Moroccan preparation because it goes so well with the late summer/early fall season. The tomatoes are definitely a nod to the late summer. If you had an overabundance of tomatoes in your garden this summer, here's another use for them. You could even crush your own tomatoes (blanch them and remove the skins first) in place of the canned crushed tomatoes. You'll just want to simmer the dish a little longer.

A few underripe tomatoes wouldn't be out of place in this dish either. Any added acidity would be offset by the honey and sweet spices, so go ahead, use up those tomatoes you've got ripening on the window sill. Did you go a little overboard at the farmer's market? Dip into one of those extra bushels of fresh tomatoes you've got lying around and make it Moroccan.

The spices definitely lead you into fall. Cinnamon and ginger are straight out of a pumpkin pie, and the paprika and cumin bring to mind the crunch of fall leaves under foot and crackling bonfires warming cool autumn evenings. The dried apricots and honey lend a rich sweetness that would seem overbearing if it were to be served midsummer but is perfectly at home when the October wind adds a crisp bite to the air. Topped with eggs (you can add more if you like), Kefta Tagine is a great brunch dish and fall is, in my opinion, the best season for brunch. Lazy weekends spent lounging and thinking about raking leaves are perfect for rich spicy brunches. You'll get to the leaves next weekend, after they've all fallen. Enjoy your little meatballs and eggs today.

Kefta Mkawra Tagine

MEATBALLS

1 medium onion, finely diced

½ pound beef

½ pound lamb

3 large cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon dried mint

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

Mix all ingredients together well. Shape into ¾- to 1-inch meatballs, about the size of a walnut. Heat the oil in the bottom of a braising pan, heavy bottomed sauce pan or high-sided skillet. Saute the meatballs in batches, turning to brown all sides. When finished, remove meatballs to a warm place and reserve.

STEW

1 medium onion, medium dice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon turmeric

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 cup dried apricot, chopped

1 tablespoon honey

2 tomatoes, medium dice

1 cup frozen peas

Salt and pepper to taste

4 eggs

Moroccan Seasoning Sprinkle to taste

Saute the onions in the same pan as you cooked the meatballs until they are translucent. Add the spices and cook until they are fragrant. Pour in the crushed tomatoes and cook, stirring, for five minutes. Add the apricot and honey and simmer for five more minutes. Add the meatballs, cover and simmer on low for 30 minutes. Add the diced tomatoes and peas and simmer for another 10 minutes. Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Make four depressions in the stew. Crack an egg into each depression and sprinkle a little Moroccan Seasoning Sprinkle over each egg. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove cover and place pan in preheated oven. Bake until tops of eggs are firmed up. Remove and spoon stew into 4 bowls, each bowl having an egg. Serve with warm flatbread.

Moroccan Seasoning Sprinkle

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon dried mint

1 teaspoon coarsely ground sea salt

Combine all ingredients. Sprinkle wherever flavor is needed.