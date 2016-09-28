TIDBITS: Pumpkin spice space

Mr. Tidbit knows that if you aren't living in a cave you have seen some of this year's glut of pumpkin-spice grocery products, but in case you are living in a cave, here's what he encountered just in the entry aisle at a Target store recently. This is hardly an exhaustive list of the current harvest of pumpkin spice comestibles, but it was exhausting to see that much pumpkin spice packed into a few feet of shelving. Here it is, roughly in order of increasing peculiarity:

The aformentioned pumpkin spice Special K Crunch cereal (mentioned several weeks afore)

• Pumpkin spice Cheerios

• Pumpkin spice Kellogg's Mini Wheats

• Pumpkin spice Quaker instant oatmeal

• Pumpkin spice Betty Crocker cookie mix

• Pumpkin spice Quaker Life cereal (maybe Mikey would like it)

• The aforementioned ("limited batch") Nutri-Grain pumpkin spice breakfast bars

• Fiber One pumpkin bars (Mr. Tidbit can't believe they forgot the spice)

• Tazo pumpkin spice chai

• Pumpkin spice BelVita breakfast biscuits

• GoGo Squeeze "apple pumpkin spice" applesauce

• Nature's Path pumpkin spice organic oatmeal with chia

• Kashi pumpkin spice flax granola bars

Breaking up the bar

New from the Nature Valley granola-bar arm of General Mills are pouches of what they're calling Backpacker "chewy oatmeal bites." At the moment, there are just two flavors — chocolate chip and s'mores.

The boxes are somewhat larger than those holding a similar weight of granola bars, but (to Mr. Tidbit's surprise) that seems to be due to putting little bites of stuff into small pouches, which by their nature, are lots bulkier than tightly wrapped bars, and not — as is often the case — to making the boxes way too big.

Shortbread plus caramel

A new entry in Archways Cookies' Specialties line is Mini Salted Caramel Shortbread. Granted that Archway has come awfully late to the salted-caramel party, their Specialties shortbread cookies are a perfect vehicle for little caramel chips (not the whole caramels shown in the serving-suggestion-type illustration on the box). And Archway has pulled out the shortbread stops: Although both their plain shortbread cookies and the new salted caramel version do contain — far down in the list — a tiny bit of vegetable oil, the cookies' second ingredient (after flour) is butter.