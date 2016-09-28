NIBBLES & NOTES: Cloquet hosts food safety workshop

The University of Minnesota Cloquet Forestry Center will host a food safety workshop for people who make and sell home-baked and home-canned goods.

The Advanced Cottage Food Producer Food Safety Workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 1 at the Cloquet-based center.

The sessions will include food handling for baked, confectionary, dried, fruit preserves and acid and acidified fruit and vegetables. There will be tutorials on producing, packaging and labeling. It's open to those who gross less than $5,000 per year. The sessions meet the requirement to register as a Minnesota cottage food producer with annual sales of $5,001 to $18,000 per year.

There is also an online course at bit.ly/1IOSEak .

To register, contact at Karla at (507) 337-2808 or engel114@umn.edu.