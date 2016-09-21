The long tradition of the Munich Oktoberfest began in 1810 on the occasion of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig von Bayern and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen, to which the entire population of Munich was invited. Munich residents lovingly call the area on which the world's largest folk festival has traditionally taken place since then the "Wiesn" (meadow).

This year, the festival began on Saturday and as tradition dictates, will end the first weekend in October. Often called Wiesn beer, Oktoberfest beers are lagers. They're brewed in late spring and cold matured, or lagered, all summer for release in September. They are brewed strictly according to the Bavarian beer purity law of 1516 and only from the best natural ingredients. The character of this typically light, bottom-fermented festival beer is deep golden to amber with balanced, harmonious malty notes and subdued floral hops. This is the medium-bodied, slightly sweet Wiesn Bier.

Most German Oktoberfests are festbiers. Ninety-nine percent of American Oktoberfest beers are not festbiers. A festbier is what we would think of as a session Oktoberfest, a bit lighter bodied and lighter colored with an inviting sweetness. I would suggest Spaten, Hacker Pschorr, Paulaner Wiesn, SurlyFest, Warsteiner Weihenstephaner fest and the wonderful collaboration between Mahrs-Brau brewery in Bamberg, Germany, and Sierra Nevada from the U.S., even this year's Leinenkugel Oktoberfest is light enough to qualify. Some great examples of American styles include: Great Lakes Oktoberfest, Schell's Oktoberfest, Bell's Octoberfest, Odell Oktoberfest and Summit Oktoberfest.

These are the liquid versions of fall colors, cooler mornings and evenings and a bit of soul-enriching fortification as winter nears.

From the famous, yearly festival in Munich to the multitude of Oktoberfest events easy to find this time of the year in northern Minnesota, the celebrations all highlight the same things:

• Tasty food: Spit-roasted chicken, Wurst (sausage), huge soft pretzels with mustard, Knodel (potato dumplings), and for dessert, strudel featuring apple or cranberries.

• Music: The band at the festival is always the star from yodeling, to the chicken dance, to the massively popular sing-alongs of Ein Prosit (in English "a toast"). There may be karaoke-style bellowing of "I think we're alone now," "Sweet Caroline" and John Denver's classic "Country Roads." Singing and drinking beer seem to be intertwined during Oktoberfest.

• Outfits: The guys traditionally wear Lederhosen, which are tight leather pants with suspenders and long sleeve button shirts in a plaid pattern of red or blue called Trachten shirts often accompanied by a felt hat sporting a pheasant feather, which, in the old days was a sign of wealth.

The ladies are the stars of this festival with the traditional Dirndl — a tight-fitting dress with an apron tied around it, normally white and somewhat low-cut. Nearly everyone has seen the photos of the servers in Germany at the festival wearing the dirndl and carrying in each hand the mind-blowing eight 1-liter mugs — an amazing 24 pounds per hand!

• The Fair Games: Games of skill like bier stein races (you spill, you lose); beer pong; stein holding (holding a full mug, or "mas" in German, in front of you until the arm gives out); and the classic Hammerschlagen, the rules are simple. Each player is assigned a nail. Each turn consists of a single swing at their nail with the wedge end of the hammer. Prior to swinging, the player must rest the wedge-end of the hammer on the log next to their nail. The hammer must be gripped behind the line on the hammer and with one hand. The swing must be done in one continuous up-and-down motion.

The object is to be the first one to pound in one's own nail. To win, the head of the nail must be flush with or below the surface of the wood. Often only one swing is allowed, and the player that sinks the nail deepest wins. Feats of strength like the keg toss and hay bale toss are also popular.

• Souvenirs, lastly it seems like returning home with your own 1-liter mas, a commemorative T-shirt is a must have, or your own felt hat.

As you probably are gathering, I am a huge Oktoberfest fan. I have attended the festival in Munich five times so far and have attended many versions here in the U.S. This is a beer style, celebration, culture and mindset to embrace.

Welcome to fall.