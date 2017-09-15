Why didn't I think of this sooner? It was so obvious.

I thought of it washing my hands the other day with one of those foo-foo soaps called "Sunshine and Lemons."

(We had just run out of Peach Bellini.)

I have noticed that all of these scents — bathroom deodorizers, dryer sheets, hand soaps — are combo jobs. You can't have a foo-foo scent that's simply "Grapes." Or just "Pomegranate."

No. You have to have exotic-sounding combinations.

"Tangelo Palm Frond." "Lavender & Hibiscus." "Aloe & Rose Hips."

I've noticed, though, that these scents tend to appeal mostly to women. That may seem sexist, I know, but so far, I have not climbed into a pickup with one of my hunting buddies and seen any "Woodsmoke and Maple" hand cream lying on the dash. I have not seen one of my fishing pals pull out a tube of "Coconut Nutmeg" lip balm and smear it on his chapped lips.

So, it occurred to me that these purveyors of scent are missing half the market — guys. This is how I get rich: Selling scents to men.

Guys do identify with scent. But the scents they identify with do not grow on fruit trees or in the rain forest. They come from other places. And things.

If you own a Labrador retriever, you already know where I'm going. That is why you will soon be getting a whiff of my new hair gel called "Almond and Look What I Rolled In." Early product testing with focus groups has indicated fantastic potential.

In the near future, we plan to roll out "Popple Leaves, Wet Fur and Face Licks" moisturizing cream. I'm sorry — "creme." We'll follow that up with "Hazelnut Mornings & What Happens After Dogs Eat Grass" truck deodorizer. And our R&D people are already giddy about "Dakota Road Trip & Whew: Better Roll Down the Window, Boss."

For those whose Labs have a refined palate, we will offer a complete line of hand soaps for the kitchen: "Autumn Woods & Hey, Look: Deer Droppings," "Lakeshore Days & Mmmm: A Dead Bluegill" and "October Sunset & Where's That Pheasant I Put on the Back Porch?"

I do not mean to be exclusive in favoring Labs. So for guys with cats, it's obligatory that we offer a shampoo called "Spring Morning & Dead Mouse on the Doorstep."

For those not fortunate to live with animals, there are plenty of other possibilities.

After your winter scrimmages, splash on some "Ice Time: Breezers in the Duffel" body lotion and relive that last goal all day long. Or smear on some aromatic salve for tender areas we call "Biking Shorts Hanging on the Door Knob." Or our new cologne, "September Turf & Rugby Scrum."

Better yet, remember deer camp all year long with our room deodorizer called "November Nights & Long Johns Hung By the Woodstove." Or the ever-popular, "Starlight, Field Dressing and Don't Nick Those Tarsal Glands."

Don't worry. I'll write home often from the Mediterranean.

