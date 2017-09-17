Heartland Indie Best-sellers for Sept. 17, 2017

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. A Legacy of Spies, John le Carre (Viking, $28)

2. Glass Houses, Louise Penny (Minotaur, $28.99)

3. My Absolute Darling, Gabriel Tallent (Riverhead, $27)

4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)

5. Y is for Yesterday, Sue Grafton (Marian Wood Books/Putnam, $29)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil Degrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)

2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)

3. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken (Twelve, $28)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)

5. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $17)

2. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press), $16

3. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine, $17)

4. The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood (Anchor, $15.95)

5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial, $16.99)

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls (Scribner, $17)

2. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, Atul Gawande (Picador USA, $16)

3. Rogue Heroes: The History of the SAS...", Ben Macintyre (Broadway, $16)

4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)

5. On Trails: An Exploration, Robert Moor (S&S, $16)

MASS MARKET

1. The Whistler, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)

2. A Games of Thrones, George R. R. Martin (Bantam, $9.99)

3. The Gunslinger, Stephen King (Pocket, $9.99)

4. American Assassin, Vince Flynn (Pocket, $9.99)

5. The Seventh Plague, James Rollins (Morrow, $9.99)

YOUNG ADULT

1. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas (Balzer + Bray, $17.99)

2. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon (Ember, $10.99)

3. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher (Razorbill, $10.99)

4. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys (Penguin, $10.99)

5. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie (little Brown, $15.99)

CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED

1. She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.) (Philomel, $17.99)

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)

3. Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Brigette Barrager (Illus.), (Random House Books for Young Readers, $17.99)

4. The Mermaid, Jan Brett (GP Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, $18.99)

5. Creepy Pair of Underwear!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), (Dial, $16.99)