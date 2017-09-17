Search
    Heartland Indie Best-sellers for Sept. 17, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 2:07 a.m.

    The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Sept. 10. Visit IndieBound.org.

    HARDCOVER FICTION

    1. A Legacy of Spies, John le Carre (Viking, $28)

    2. Glass Houses, Louise Penny (Minotaur, $28.99)

    3. My Absolute Darling, Gabriel Tallent (Riverhead, $27)

    4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)

    5. Y is for Yesterday, Sue Grafton (Marian Wood Books/Putnam, $29)

    HARDCOVER NONFICTION

    1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil Degrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)

    2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)

    3. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken (Twelve, $28)

    4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)

    5. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)

    TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

    1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $17)

    2. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press), $16

    3. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine, $17)

    4. The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood (Anchor, $15.95)

    5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial, $16.99)

    TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

    1. The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls (Scribner, $17)

    2. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, Atul Gawande (Picador USA, $16)

    3. Rogue Heroes: The History of the SAS...", Ben Macintyre (Broadway, $16)

    4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)

    5. On Trails: An Exploration, Robert Moor (S&S, $16)

    MASS MARKET

    1. The Whistler, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)

    2. A Games of Thrones, George R. R. Martin (Bantam, $9.99)

    3. The Gunslinger, Stephen King (Pocket, $9.99)

    4. American Assassin, Vince Flynn (Pocket, $9.99)

    5. The Seventh Plague, James Rollins (Morrow, $9.99)

    YOUNG ADULT

    1. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas (Balzer + Bray, $17.99)

    2. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon (Ember, $10.99)

    3. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher (Razorbill, $10.99)

    4. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys (Penguin, $10.99)

    5. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie (little Brown, $15.99)

    CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED

    1. She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.) (Philomel, $17.99)

    2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)

    3. Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Brigette Barrager (Illus.), (Random House Books for Young Readers, $17.99)

    4. The Mermaid, Jan Brett (GP Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, $18.99)

    5. Creepy Pair of Underwear!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), (Dial, $16.99)

