The Minnesota Book Awards is now accepting nominations for books published in 2017. The nine categories are children's literature, general nonfiction, genre fiction, memoir and creative nonfiction, middle grade literature, Minnesota nonfiction, novel and short story, poetry and young adult literature. All books must be the work of a Minnesota author or primary artistic creator and have a 2017 copyright. Authors, publishers and agents are eligible to submit by going to thefriends.org/submissions. Deadline: 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

The Wisconsin Poets Calendar is accepting submissions through Dec. 1. Go to wfop.org for details.

Events

Book release and poetry reading of "Blue Window" by Deborah Gordon Cooper, 3 p.m. today, Peace United Church of Christ, 1111 N. 11th Ave. E. Music by the Mood Swings and pianist Steve Coll. Call (218) 310-6354.

The Duluth Public Library offers these events. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Squad Car story time, 3:45 p.m. every other Wednesday, Duluth Public Library Plaza.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

Author William Kent Krueger signs copies of his book, "Sulfur Springs" at the following locations.

• 3-5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Apostle Islands Booksellers in Bayfield

• Nov. 2-5 at North Shore Readers and Writers Festival in Grand Marais

Bookstores

Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• "Strictly No Elephants" story time, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• Batman Day Promotion, 9 a.m. Saturday.

• "Big Words for Little Geniuses" story time, 11 a.m. Saturday.

• "Beyond the Pond" story time, 11 a.m. Sept. 26

• "Runny Babbit Returns" story time, 11 a.m. Sept. 30.

Books

Title: "Voices of Rondo: Oral Histories of Saint Paul's Historic Black Community"

As told to: Kate Cavett

Foreword: David Vassar Taylor

Synopsis: Real-life stories illuminate the northern urban Black experience during the first half of the 20th century, through the memories and reflections of residents of Saint Paul's historic Rondo community. We glimpse the challenges of racism and poverty and share the victories of a community that educated its children to become strong, to find personal pride and to become the next generation of leaders in Saint Paul and beyond.

Cost: $19.95

Publisher: University of Minnesota Press

Contact info:

Title:" target="_blank">bit.ly/2x0KYAn

Title: "The Lincoln Del Cookbook: Best Loved Recipes From the Legendary Bakery and Deli"

Author: Wendi Zelkin Rosenstein and Kit Naylor

Foreword: Thomas L. Friedman

Synopsis: This book is not just a collection of coveted recipes — including blintzes, challah, coleslaw and chicken matzo ball soup — it's also family lore and patron's memories with photographs, menus and memorabilia that will bring you back to the Lincoln Del or make you wish you'd been around to experience its delights in person.

Cost: $24.95

Publisher: Minnesota Historical Society Press

Contact info: mnhspress.org