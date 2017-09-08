Sam Cook column: Cancer survivor? She wants to reframe that

On a high ridge overlooking a green Duluth neighborhood, she mentioned something about having had cancer a few years earlier. She brought it up almost in passing, as a reference to another time in her life. We kept on chatting, and I told her I hadn't recalled that she was a cancer survivor.

Then she said something that I've been carrying with me since.

"I won't consider myself a cancer survivor until it says in my obituary, 'She tripped over her dogs and died,' " she said.

I chuckled at the time, but her simple declaration seemed to say a lot more. It affirmed for me, again, that anyone who has had a brush with mortality no longer looks at life the same way. It might have been cancer or a heart attack or an aneurysm. It might have been any number of potentially fatal issues. Virtually all of us know someone or know of someone who has been there — a parent, a good friend, a co-worker, a spouse. Even a child.

We all know, in an abstract, almost statistical way, that something could happen to us at any time. But knowing that in an intellectual way is nothing like hearing a doctor say the words.

"You have cancer."

"You've had a heart attack."

"You've had a stroke."

It is best in such situations to have a spouse or good friend at your side, because you're not going to focus clearly on what the doctor says next. You're still grappling with the stark implications of those words.

From that moment on, your life is no longer the same. The woman I was walking with on the trail is one of the fortunate ones. She is — today — cancer-free, but she obviously isn't taking it for granted.

What happens, I believe, when any of us manages to dodge such a bullet, is an evolving process. In the beginning, we are thrilled, almost euphoric, that we have survived. We're alive! What a gift!

But from that moment on, we carry with us a sense of vulnerability that was never there before. The range of emotions that travel with that vulnerability is great — among them gratitude, envy, anger, sadness, fear. It's everything from "Why me?" to "Thank God I get to keep watching my grandkids grow up."

If enough years pass by after a potentially fatal health event, one can put most of those emotions in a kind of drawer. The vulnerability doesn't bubble to the surface quite so often. But some nights, or in some particularly poignant situation, it comes rubber-banding back and grabs hold of you. A hot flash of anxiety creeps up your back. Or you well up with moist eyes for reasons no one around you understands. You might need to be alone. You might need to be close to someone who loves you. You might need to go for a walk with your dogs.

Somehow, you manage to work through the fear and panic. Tomorrow is a new day. On you go, down the trail of life, carrying an awareness and a set of emotions that most others never see.

