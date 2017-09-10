Readings & Writers: Crime and Olaf

The Carlton County Historical Society is seeking poetry or prose commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Fires of 1918, which swept through Carlton and surrounding counties. Poetry should be about 50 lines or 300 words for prose. Deadline: Nov. 1.

The Minnesota Books Awards is now accepting nominations for books published in 2017. The nine categories to choose from are children's literature, general nonfiction, genre fiction, memoir and creative nonfiction, middle grade literature, Minnesota nonfiction, novel and short story, poetry as well as young adult literature. All books must be the work of a Minnesota author or primary artistic creator and have a 2017 copyright. Authors, publishers and agents are eligible to submit by going to thefriends.org/submissions. Deadline: 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

The Wisconsin Poets Calendar is accepting submissions through Dec. 1. Go to wfop.org for details.

Events

The Duluth Public Library offers these events. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Squad Car story time, 3:45 p.m. every other Wednesday, Duluth Public Library Plaza.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

Author William Kent Krueger signs copies of his book, "Sulfur Springs" at the following locations.

• 11:30 a.m. today at The Village Bookstore in Grand Rapids

• TBA Oct. 1 at Apostle Islands Booksellers in Bayfield

• Nov. 2-5 at North Shore Readers and Writers Festival in Grand Marais

Cloquet Library Reading Club discusses the Whitman-themed play, "I and You" by Lauren Gunderson, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cloquet Public Library, 320 14th St. Call (218) 879-1531.

Tim Jollymore signs copies of his book, "Lake Stories & Other Tales," 10 a.m. Saturday, Bergquist's Gifts, Highway 33, in Cloquet as well as 1 p.m. Saturday at Zenith Books, 318 N. Central Ave.

Book release and poetry reading of "Blue Window" by Deborah Gordon Cooper, 3 p.m. Sept. 17, Peace United Church of Christ, 1111 N. 11th Ave. E. Music by the Mood Swings and pianist Steve Coll. Call (218) 310-6354.

Bookstores

Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• Julie Berry, author of "The Emperor's Ostrich" and "The Passion of Dolssa" discusses her books at 4 p.m. Monday. Mention Two Harbors High School during checkout and they will receive a portion of the sales.

• "Sebastian and the Balloon" story time, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• "Princesses Wear Pants" story time, 11 a.m. Saturday.

• "Strictly No Elephants" story time, 11 a.m. Sept. 19.

Books

Title: "Nothing Stays Buried: A Monkeewrench Novel"

Author: P.J. Tracy

Synopsis: Detectives Magozzi and Gino are tracking a killer who targets young women, leaving a carefully staged playing card at each scene. These homicides are an eerie echo of an unsolved case. Now it looks like the killer is back and on the hunt again.

On the other side of the city, Grace MacBride and her eclectic posse are way ahead of the curve when it comes to cutting-edge technology. They aren't law enforcement, just a group of computer whizzes working for a company called Monkeewrench who developed crime-solving software with one goal: connect the faded dots to help officers all over the country catch bad guys. Feeling weary of the darker side of criminal work, they take on trying to locate a missing person. When Magozzi and Gino ask Monkeewrench to interpret data, they discover a link between the serial killer and Marla's disappearance.

Cost: $27

Publisher: Putnam

Contact info: penguinrandomhouse.com

Title: "They Sang For Norway, Olaf Oleson's Immigrant Choir"

Author: Ane-Charlotte Five Aarset

Synopsis: Olaf Martin Oleson emigrated to the United States during the 19th century. He settled in the Midwest and became a successful businessman, philanthropist and politician. He also helped form influential organizations, including the Norwegian-American Historical Association and the Norwegian Singers' Association of America. With the choir group, Oleson shared songs of his native Norway throughout North America while raising money to support the illegal army and new political party forming back home in the fight for liberation from Sweden.

Cost: $24.95

Publisher: Minnesota Historical Society Press

Contact info: mnhspress.org