"All three of us are Ojibwe," Vainio said of teaming up with painter Leah Yellowbird and beadwork/mixed media artist Sarah Agaton Howes for the exhibit Anishinaabe Kwe Way. ("Kwe means woman," Vainio said.)

The focus of the exhibit speaks to the past, the present and "what it means to be an indigenous female artist," said Shannon Cousino, Kruk Gallery director. The idea for the exhibit started with Ivy in mind, she said. "She's been a strong part of UWS for so long and she works so well with students," she Cousino. "We need to show this side of her as well."

Vainio, 48, is the Multicultural Student Services Coordinator at UWS, where she's worked for 20 years. She started shooting when her then-boss, Chip Beal of Superior, bought a high-end camera. "Ivy became the photographer for our office," he said.

"My photos were horrible at first," Vainio said, "but I kept at it."

Today, her body of work ranges from appearances in the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Duluth Budgeteer News; to a weeklong exhibit in April 2016 as part of the One River, Many Stories collaboration; to appearing in Indian Country Today publications.

Beal said he's a fan and has loved watching her career develop. "I was always proud of her for combining the cultural with the art," he said.

"I try to photograph diversity — diverse people and diverse events — to help push that forward and have that be part of our community," Vainio said.

Advocate

At a recent welcome reception for Jerel Benton, UWS' new director of equity, diversity and inclusion, Vainio held a camera in her hands, its strap resting on her shoulder.

She glided easily through the crowd, making conversation in the Multicultural Center housed in UWS' Old Main. At times, she'd stand on the outskirts to lift her lens, but often she was right in the heart of it. Vainio didn't appear to be taking pictures — she appeared to be part of the event, and she was. She gave a volunteer coordinator a high five. She stood at the entrance, greeting arrivals with a smile.

The mission of UWS' Office of Multicultural Affairs is to "focus on these groups that have been disadvantaged in the education system," Vainio said. The students who visit the office ask for guidance on issues with financial aid, homesickness or a class, she said, adding that some just need a place to feel they can be themselves. "I love advocating, being there for students when they need me."

Beal said Vainio helps build students' self-esteem and self-confidence. When he worked with her, he said "she promoted them to themselves, of what they could be, of what they could become."

UWS student Kristine Piasecki works with Vainio. She said it's important that college students feel empowered and that their voices are heard — and Vainio offers that with love and support. "She is so selfless," Piasecki said. "She gives the light to other people," she said, and Vainio does that from behind the camera.

Roots

Vainio has taken one photography class, in high school, she said, but she has a photographer's eye and a gift for making others feel at ease. She is quick to share her minimalist style of shooting. "I'm not one of the big dogs with the photography equipment," she said. "It'll just be me and my camera and the folks I'm photographing." Vainio's simple shoots make for rich and complex subject matter.

"I'm all about diverse representation because there's not enough of it," she said, and that runs deep for Vainio, who grew up in Bruno, Minn. "I was the only black kid in our area where I grew up, so I was also the one that looked different from everybody else. I didn't know anything about being black," Vainio said.

"My mom was white and Ojibwe, so I was conflicted growing up, and not knowing who I was."

That's changed today, Vainio said, with the help of some influential people in the Twin Ports. "Their vision and their way of being has taught me some things" about embracing her African-American heritage, Vainio said. A catalyst for growth has included civil rights activist Kym Young of Duluth.

"I think it was a mutual growth," Young said of her relationship with Vainio. "Ivy has helped me embrace my Native American heritage. I'm Cherokee, but I was raised African American in the south, and Ivy was raised Native American in the north." Both women agree their relationship has been beneficial to reconciling their racial identity.

Vainio said she was also curious about her Native American roots growing up because they weren't a part of her life until she was a junior in high school. That's when her mother started taking American Indian classes at UMD. "I always had a yearning to know more about who I was," Vainio said.

Today, she said, "I'm really connected to being Native, being Ojibwe and being black," and she represents culture in her work.

Worth the chase

While Vainio documents UWS events, works as an artist contributor to All Black Zine and shoots some senior pictures, she said powwows are her favorite event to photograph. "It's families, it's that spiritual connection, the sacredness of songs.

"It's very special and very beautiful," she said.

Vainio is a frequenter of "the powwow trail," catching elegant and intimate moments on camera. One of her photos is of a dancer. The green fringe of her dress is captured in time flowing across the frame. A young girl stands next to her father, both in regalia. She looks up at him, seemingly in mid-sentence. He stands steadfast next to her — strong. A Native American man wearing a headdress raises one arm, his face the embodiment of the photo's title "War Cry."

In a stark black-and-white shot from a march protesting the Dakota Access pipeline, a sign reads "Defend the sacred" in the foreground. The sky looks like it's been teased with a pencil eraser — but Vainio rarely does more to her images than change the color or add a filter, she said. ("I've never touched Photoshop," she said.) And Vainio took this particular image on a whim with her cellphone.

Her rule of thumb: "If I see something I like, I'll shoot it."

Sometimes snagging the shot takes some daredevilish maneuvers. Vainio said she will do "silly, foolish things" to get the angle she wants — like hanging from a beam of a bridge to shoot a protest and leaping across some sketchy ledges. The latter was for her picture of the sun peeking through gray clouds at the twisted Spirit Little Cedar Tree in Grand Portage. "It was a spiritual moment for me," she said of that shoot.

"When I look through my camera, I see what I want to see every time. And that moment was like that, I knew I had got the shot."

Pushing herself to be a little daring builds excitement for her craft, she said, and it's worth the chase. Vainio likens nailing the shot to "the very first time you fall in love."

"You get butterflies in your belly and goosebumps."

Prayer of thanks

When she's shooting others, Vainio said she draws off of their energy, and she likes knowing that she's documenting that time and space.

On a recent Saturday, Vainio photographed a mother with her two daughters in Lester Park for a local diversity project. Vainio greeted Cha Quana McEntyre of Superior with a hug. McEntyre held daughter Ameera Jo, 1, as her other daughter, Nevaeh Sanders, 12, huddled nearby. The three walked along a trail.

Vainio lifted her camera, "Walk to me slowly," she said to the trio, as she backed up. Nevaeh bounced next to McEntyre as the two stepped forward. "Just think, Grandma's going to see these pictures," McEntyre said to Nevaeh.

"Look at each other. Talk to each other. Hold hands," Vainio directed, shifting position and maneuvering in the snow. Nevaeh did a little dance next to Vainio to get Ameera Jo to smile. It worked. The shoot ended as it began — with an embrace.

Photography is a way to unwind, Vainio said, and it has its spiritual elements. Before a shoot, Vainio will put tobacco by a tree and say a prayer of thanks. "I'm also asking that the photo shoot goes well," she said.

There have been a handful of times it hasn't gone as planned, and they're seared into her memory, she said. "It makes me doubt myself sometimes," she said, when pictures don't come out clearly or they're not framed well. When that's happened, Vainio will take a mini break.

Recently, grief waned her love of photography, she said. Vainio stopped shooting when Ojibwe author Jim Northrup died last August. She said she didn't touch her camera for a couple of months.

"He was like a dad to me," Vainio said of Northrup. "He's one of the reasons why I developed as a photographer," she said because she was always photographing him.

A picture of Northrup on his birthday will be exhibited in Anishinaabe Kwe Way. Also included will be new images from Vainio's "early days," along with some of her favorites: "War Cry," the spirit tree and an image of a butterfly flying over wild rice.

There's something cultural and magical about the butterfly shot, she said, and the story behind it is true to Vainio form. "People think I Photoshopped it, (but) I only took two pictures of it."

