Keep calm and wear a bow tie

"A gentleman can never have too many bow ties." — Musician and actor Justin Timberlake

And the list goes on.

Bow ties are trending — and not just when accompanying tuxedos anymore.

One person on top of the trend is Christian Durfee, 18.

When the University of Minnesota Duluth freshman walks into his entrepreneurship classes, he isn't necessarily learning what he can use in his future job endeavours. Instead, he's learning how to build his existing business, Port Bow Ties.

A year ago, after encouragement from his grandfather, he started his own business where he handmakes each and every bow tie that leaves his home. Whether it's flannel, chevron, polka dots or black satin, Durfee is producing bow ties in bulk for area stores and custom-made ones for individuals.

Durfee was always interested in making clothing but could never find the right garment until his grandfather saw a TV anchorman on the local news wearing a bow tie and suggested his grandson create them.

"I had never worn a bow tie in my life," Durfee said with a smile.

But that didn't stop him from making one. He found a pattern, and on Jan. 1, 2016, he sewed his first bow tie. He admits it wasn't perfect, but it was good enough for him to try another. And another. And then another. He struggled to get the neckband to adjust correctly, but through trial and error, he figured it out.

Durfee makes both pre-tied bow ties and flat ones for the customer to tie himself.

A month later, there was a dance at Hermantown High School, where he was a senior at the time, and he advertised his bow ties, getting a lot of his first orders from that event. He said his friends responded to his bow ties business with, "That's cool" and "We want to support you."

He continued to perfect his craft and by "April-ish," and he "started to appreciate my own work."

By late April, he rolled out his website, portbowties.com, to showcase his work to a larger audience. He also started getting them placed in stores throughout Duluth.

The first was Mainstream Fashions for Men in downtown Duluth.

"I thought it was so unique and cool that Christian wanted to take the initiative" to start his own business venture, Mainstream owner Ben Mork said. He said Durfee was referred to him through duluthloveslocal.com, and Mork was onboard from the beginning.

Mainstream started carrying Port Bow Ties about a year ago, and Mork said he lets customers know that Port Bow Ties are made by a local young man, which they love. He also lets his customers know that Durfee can custom-make bow ties for any events they may need.

"The last couple years, they've been ticking up and up and up, mainly in the wedding industry," Mork said of bow tie popularity. "They're old-school but trendy."

After getting his bow ties out on social media, too, Durfee's business started to pick up. He has since shipped to Chicago, Philadelphia, West Virginia, Texas and more — not to mention local sales.

In May, his bow ties reached the shelves of Duluth Grill, and in June or July, they stretched to the Twin Cities in Minnesota Makers store. In November, they were added to Whimsy in Duluth.

Though he slowed down production last fall when he started college, Durfee still does miscellaneous orders through his website, and he landed a larger sale of bow ties for the waitstaff of the new restaurant open in Fitgers, Boat Club. He's also making extras to sell at that location.

From production to marketing, tax filing to researching the history of bow ties, Durfee has tapped into his inner entrepreneur.

"Everything I've done, I've learned from myself," he said.

Creating a unique tie

It takes Durfee about 30-40 minutes to create each bow tie, and he strives to make them individualized. He said he likes to try various materials like velvet and suede.

"I try to be unique. I'm only doing bow ties, but they are custom," he said.

One material he's found that customers sure like is flannel — they sell out quickly.

"It must be a Minnesota thing," he said with a laugh.

To add to his business, Durfee started selling pocket squares to match the bow ties he created.

For custom orders, people usually send swatches of dress material — like for weddings, proms and other special occasions, so he can match colors — and in one case, the swatch was large enough Durfee could make the bow tie out of the material sent to him.

Mork said that it's great Durfee offers both already-tied bow ties and ones for people to tie on their own — because there is a need for both, he added with a laugh.

"I'm proud of the kid, from one young business owner to another," Mork said.

Unlike young friends who have smaller, summer-only businesses, like lawncare for instance, Durfee has a registered business in Minnesota. Right now, it's more of a "hobby" business — he said he sold around 200 bow ties in 2016 — but with continued success and growth, Port Bow Ties will no longer be just a hobby.

"End goal: I know I want to own a business," Durfee said, adding that last year it was exciting to get everything started and then to see his business venture grow. "It's been a good learning experience. I'm making a ton of connections."

With his parents both being teachers, Durfee has always highly valued education. But with his already gained success in business, is college worth it? Absolutely.

"I'm learning ways to be more proficient," he said.

And as much as his classes will help him in the business world, his business experience is also helping in his college life. He said having the business ownership experience has helped him relate better to what he's learning in the classroom — something no book can teach.

Durfee knows he wouldn't have gained the success he has so far if he were in the Twin Cities, for example, because of the support Duluthians have for locally made products.

"I wouldn't be able to do this without Duluth," he said. "I started out as 'we'll see where it goes.' I'm glad it's worked out for me. It's been fun."

And, by the way, Durfee now wears bow ties.

A brief history of neckties, bowties

Though it's hard to pin down an exact time when neckties began, several sources agree that is was around the 1620s, when King Louis XIII hired Croatian mercenaries who wore a piece of cloth around their neck as part of their uniform. Though they were functional in the sense they helped hold up the shirt collar, they were also decorative. King Louis liked the look so much he made the ties a mandatory accessory for Royal gatherings, and — to honor the Croatian soldiers — he gave this clothing piece the name "La Cravate" — the name for necktie in French.

In the 1900s, the tie was a must-have clothing accessory for men. Two other common neckwear styles popular at the time were bow ties (used for evening white tie attire), as well as ascots (required for formal daytime dress in England).

During the late 18th century, the sizes of wigs began to diminish and were tied into a pigtail. For those who were not of nobility, or simply more meager means, wigs were too expensive to purchase, so men would grow their own hair out and tie it back in a ponytail. As wigs began to be viewed as effeminate, the wealthier members of society began to replicate this fashion. In order to tie the hair, they would use a ribbon and bow that was then drawn around the neck and knotted in another bow which was worn around the bare neck or a starched collar.

This single bow, or "solitaire bow," was different from other styles at the time. As a result, ordinary people started tying material around their neck in the late half of the 18th century.

Men later traded their black coats and tails for jackets and trousers. What was left was the cravat, which men used to add flair to everyday wear.

Sources tie-a-tie.net, gentlemansgazette.com