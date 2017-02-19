Gary Meader column: A timeline of a daughter's pet names

When Jesse as a toddler first began speaking, she almost never called me Daddy. Instead, she preferred to call me by her pet name of Nanny. She would snuggle up to me and, in an affectionate "whiny" kind of way, call me Nanny. For her, I wasn't just Daddy. Everybody had a Daddy, but she had something more uniquely hers.

After a year or two of that, Nanny morphed into Nanner, then Nanners, and eventually that morphed into Nannerbugs. This process took a few years, but it happened. Nannerbugs held for awhile, but eventually that morphed into simply Bugs.

Though Bugs was my favorite of all her pet names, it eventually morphed into Bugaroo, then, later, it became simply Roo. Each name in some way morphed from the previous name. Roo lasted a few years, then it inexplicably changed again, this time to Rufus — my least favorite of all her pet names! I don't know why I don't care for that name. Maybe it reminds me of "Doofus", a name that probably hits a little too close to home.

All of this took a bunch of years. The most recent morph of my pet name changed from "Rufus" to Ru, and I've been Ru now for the past few years. (By the way, Ru is pronounced the same as the earlier name — Roo, the pronunciation of which is self-explanatory).

My daughter is now 26, but to her, I'm still Ru! She still calls me that, as she has always called me by her own fun pet names. And I love it. I wouldn't have it any other way. I'm so used to it that it feels perfectly normal. It never dawned on me to write about it, or even tell people about it. Doesn't everybody have a daughter like that?

There have been many times over the years when Jesse called me by one of her pet names in the presence of people who know me, but didn't know about the pet names. Not once did anybody ask "Why did your daughter just call you that?" It's almost like it wasn't just normal for me, but for everyone else, too.

Jesse and I are very close, and I love her dearly. We have wonderful conversations. I love our talks, and so does she. It's safe to say that we have a really great father/daughter relationship.

This was originally written as a Facebook post. My daughter isn't on Facebook, so I knew Jesse wouldn't see it. But the night after I posted it, I was at Beaner's Central, where she works.

I waited until she had a break in the action, called up the post on my phone and handed it to her. Then I went and sat back down. I watched her face as she read it. The smile was beautiful. Afterward, she handed my phone back to me, kinda shook her head a little, and said "I'm so weird."

The pet names she has always had for me are classic Jesse — that's all I can say — and just the thought of it makes me smile. It's just the way she is. It's the kind of thing that makes her so fun and so special. She is a fun, unique person, who is creative, responsible and totally wonderful in all kinds of ways.

Recently, Jesse handed me a little tube of lip balm. It looked just like any other tube of lip balm, except it had her own hand-drawn logo on it and her own lip balm name. Turns out she made and packaged it herself, using her own formula.

I wasn't surprised. Seems like every time I see her she's into some new creative endeavor, making jewelry, teddy bears, lip balm or whatever. Her mind is constantly spinning with new ideas. Jesse is a true treasure.

I love you, Jess!