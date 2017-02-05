Hand-knitted items bring personal touch to Essentia health

"I always sign them, 'Made with love for your babies,' " she said.

Buck is one of many volunteers who donate hand-knitted or hand-crocheted baby hats and booties to Essentia Health. These items are given to families as they leave the hospital with their newborns, said Julie Shelton, Essentia Health's birthplace nurse manager.

"The families are just so excited and so thrilled," Shelton said. "It's such a stressful time for parents, and if they can get something like that, it makes it all the more special for them."

Community

Carla Waldholm, Essentia Health's volunteer program manager, said Essentia received 468 baby hats and booties from volunteers in 2016. Some volunteers knitted or crocheted baby sweaters and blankets, as well, she said.

"It's quite the community connection," Waldholm said.

Kathryn Williams, of Superior, gave birth to her daughter, Ada Marie Williams at Essentia Health last week. Williams and her husband Jake Williams did not know the sex of their baby until she was born. She said they had a strong gut feeling they were going to have a boy, so it was a surprise.

"It was fun to pick out something pink and girly for the first time," Williams said of the knitted set. "She looked really cozy."

The gift for her daughter made the experience feel more personable, Williams said.

Waldholm added that the knitted donations help make the clinical hospital setting feel more comfortable.

"It brings the personal touch into the clinical setting," Waldholm said. "It almost gives the folks a feeling like maybe their grandma made it for them."

Waldholm said the donations also help families outside of the hospital setting by providing their newborn babies with something to keep them warm. Waldholm added that Essentia serves a wide variety of people, including mothers who are homeless.

Shelton said Essentia Health's birthplace center serves families from all over the region, including northern Minnesota, Northwestern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Buck said she spends about four hours each night knitting hats and booties just for Essentia Health.

'Peaceful and rewarding'

When Buck attended Central High School, she said she had completed all of the school's advanced sewing classes. Since she liked sewing so well, she decided to try knitting and signed up for the school's knitting course. She's been knitting ever since, she said.

"It's peaceful and rewarding," Buck said of her hobby. "I'd be upset if I didn't have some needles in my hand."

Buck said she heard about the volunteer opportunity many years ago from her son-in-law who was working as a photographer at the hospital at the time.

Buck said she tries to make each set as colorful as she can. She could not find a color of yarn she wanted, so she sent a note to relatives in Arizona, thinking they might have different options. To her surprise, her relatives sent her 29 skeins of yarn, which she is using to knit more booties and hats for newborns at Essentia.

"I donate the yarn and the time," she said.

After she is finished knitting, Buck said she hand-washes the set to cleanse the fabric of any oils that might have come from her hands during the creative process. That way they are squeaky clean for the newborns, she said. Then she ties the booties together and places the set into a box with tissue paper.

"It's a win-win situation," Buck said. "I love to knit, and they love to receive them."

To donate handmade items to Essentia Health, Carla Waldholm, the volunteer program manager, suggests calling the volunteer office at (218) 727-8762 or emailing volunteerservices@essentiahealth.org, to see what is needed.