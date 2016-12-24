As KBJR’s Michelle Lee signs off, she looks to the future

Lee is still unsure of the role she will play that day. So many stories, no immediate outlet, the chance to finally hold an opinion out loud — a no-no for a professional journalist.

"I don't know if I'll be a participant or an observer," she said.

Lee goes on-air for the last time at KBJR-TV (Channel 6) on Tuesday. The longtime anchor for the local NBC affiliate isn't using the word "retirement" — she's unsure of what she will do next — but the immediate future holds first a private gathering with the co-workers she treats like family, maybe some karaoke and then travel.

Lee has spent the past few weeks since the announcement checking off the lasts: last time co-hosting the Christmas City of the North parade; last presidential election; last edition of her favorite series, "Make a Difference." But during a recent visit to KBJR's newly renovated and upgraded studio space in Canal Park, Lee was still considering what this shift from mainstream journalism will look like.

"Every day I think, 'Is this really going to happen?' " she said.

Lee was living in Minneapolis in the 1970s — she worked as a ward secretary at Hennepin County Medical Center — when she was hit and injured by a drunken driver while walking home from the store. She received a small insurance settlement and, after some thought, decided to direct it toward her education.

She found the Brown Institute of Broadcasting under "colleges" in the phone book.

"People had always told me that I had a lovely telephone voice," she said.

She rode the bus to the school in downtown Minneapolis and met with a counselor who handed her a card.

"It said, 'If you can read this, you can be a broadcaster,' " she recalled and laughed.

Lee started her news career in radio — first in Grand Rapids — where she met her husband, Gary Kovanen, while he was in town with his friends from regional band Whiskey River. Then, she moved on to KSTP-AM in Minneapolis.

After Lee and Kovanen eloped, she began looking for jobs in northern Minnesota against the advice of her Twin Cities friends. There was a billboard in Duluth at the time, Lee recalled: "Will the last one leaving Duluth please turn out the light?"

"We were in the middle of a recession; the U-Hauls were headed south," she said.

She got her first on-air job at KDLH-TV as a general assignment reporter but quickly moved up the ranks to weeknight anchor.

In 1990, she was hired by Robert Kalthoff, then general manager of KBJR. Lee started as a reporter, worked on the new "News 6 Sunday" and then was able to move into an anchor chair — a commitment she wasn't sure that she wanted to take on at the time.

"I thought 'I'll try this for a while.' Some 20 years later ..." she said. "So it all worked out."

Lee and Kovanen live in Moose Lake — about a 90-mile round trip. Lee estimates she has put in about 750,000 miles of travel over the years. There have been countless audiobooks, public radio and snowstorms that have left her white-knuckled.

But this is also how she found an extra way to engage with viewers.

KBJR station manager David Jensch said Lee would stop at one or two convenience stores along the route and chat with employees and other shoppers. She would find out what the people were talking about, he said, then relay the details of the conversations during news meetings.

"She would use that as almost like market research," Jensch said. "In 1992, this was Facebook for us."

Some of Lee's most memorable and meaningful work, Jensch said, was a late-1990s effort to raise money and facilitate the adoption of children from Duluth's sister city of Petrozavodsk, Russia. She traveled to Russia during a time when it was unsettled, reported on it and came back with an award-winning series.

"She had started this outreach. It became a passion," Jensch said. "It just became a very real way that she could channel these stories and give people a way to do good."

In recent years and closer to home, she has kept the give-a-voice theme alive. She has interviewed more than 200 people as part of her "Making a Difference" series, which highlights locals working for positive change. It proves there are good people in the Northland, Lee said.

"The people I talk to — they walk the walk," she said.

Dennis Anderson, who retired from his position as news anchor at WDIO-TV five years ago after 50 years in the biz, has a prediction for Lee.

"She will never be forgotten in the Duluth market," he said. "People will be coming up to her for the rest of her life to thank her for what she did."

Back in the day, Lee was Anderson's competition — and he, like other anchors of that time, would record rival newscasts.

"I always thought she did a beautiful job in what she did and how she handled the details of a story," he said. "Michelle was just a fabulous journalist. She was a no-nonsense journalist. She got the job done. She enjoyed digging into stories, and she presented them well on the air. I think she's going to be missed."

Jensch said Lee's audience has a very personal relationship with her — one that not every anchor is able to achieve. She's a viewer's sister, their daughter, their mother.

"They have a close, family relationship with Michelle," he said. "You see that with news anchors around the country, with the very good news anchors. People welcome them into their living room every day."

Dan Wolfe, who was hired as Lee's co-anchor earlier this year, said she is a good coach for young reporters and provides a calming presence in the newsroom.

"We all turn to her in moments when we aren't sure how to go about a story," he said.

His first day on the job was the first day the KBJR team tested its new studio.

"Probably 30 seconds before we went on air, she turned to me and said 'let's do it' and put out her fist and pounded and turned and started the show," he said. "It was a moment that was so cool. It lightened the mood and helped me a lot."

A few years ago, the woman cutting Gary Kovanen's hair asked him: "What's it like being married to a celebrity?" he recalled recently.

"I kind of chuckled," Lee's husband said.

Kovanen recalled saying: "She pulls on her pants one leg at a time, like everyone else, and at home we call her 'Mom.' I've never seen her put on any airs. I noticed this when we first met: She asks questions. She doesn't talk about herself at all. 'Where are you from? Where's your family from? How are you? What do you do?' "

Kovanen, who is retired, said it will be nice to have time with his wife, whom he described as his best friend. She has worked nights for so long that they've been unable to really socialize with friends.

While freshening her hair and makeup before a recent newscast, Lee expressed that she would be glad to wash it off, brush out her hair, slip into comfortable clothes. She thinks she might start a blog, get back to the gym, clean her house.

Even just the simplest of pleasures:

"Watching the TV news at home in bed like most of our viewers," she said.

Still, she knows that not making the drive, meeting the people, operating as den mother of the newsroom will be a transition.

"I've been this entity known as Michelle Lee for 40 years," she said. "It's like: 'What am I going to be afterward? Will I say to myself, Well, I used to be Michelle Lee.' I don't know what I am now. I know I'm a wife and a mom ..."