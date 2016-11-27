Her eyes dart between the loin she is pan-basting with sizzling oil and jus, to her instructor on her right and the interpreter on her left who is translating the chef’s instructions into American Sign Language.

Escobar whips her head left, right and center, all the while spooning pan-popping juice over the meat.

“Hot, behind! Hot, behind!”

Another culinary student at Miami Culinary Institute passes behind the trio with a sizzling pan she slips into an oven blasting heat just to Escobar’s left. Her interpreter, Joe Riley, gently rests his hand on Escobar’s shoulder to let her know not to back up.

Escobar, 22, is the Miami Culinary Institute’s first deaf student. She, like many of her classmates, is in a working kitchen for the first time. And she faces a unique set of challenges as she hopes to become a chef.

“I want to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef,’ ” Escobar said. “I want to try to be an inspiring chef.”

Staff members at Miami Dade College’s culinary program are working to make that happen. On any given day, Escobar has access to two interpreters who switch off every 20 minutes to an hour to turn a teacher’s instructions into signs Escobar can understand.

In classroom settings, that means interpreters finger-spelling a host of new vocabulary and phrases, from French terms to cooking techniques, into sign language. She takes copious notes and fills page after page of loose leaf with instructions and recipes in pencil that she can work on and edit.

But it is in the teaching kitchen, where Escobar is learning how to make her career come to fruition.

NONVERBAL COMMUNICATION

Four groups of four students in white chef’s coats huddle in sections of an ice-box-cold kitchen where, Escobar and the others begin to learn to cook meat. They disagree on who will chop which vegetables for side dishes.

“We’ve got to make a decision together, guys,” Escobar signs as one of her two translators, Brenda Adkinson, vocalizes for her group.

One of her classmates makes a salty joke, and Adkinson translates down to the four-letter word.

“If other students hear some cursing, why shouldn’t she hear it?” Adkinson said. “I want her to have the same experience.”

She leans in to begin cutting onions. Her other team member, Janise Guyot-Cabada, taps her on the shoulder. She makes a chopping motion with her right hand, as if holding it over an onion in her left and says, “a little smaller.” She uses the ASL sign for small, a bit she picked up since she also, by coincidence, has slight hearing loss.

Escobar dices the onions smaller and stops for a moment to wipe her eyes when they begin to sting.

“Chef says we just have to get used to it,” Escobar signs.

It’s her third month in a working kitchen, and she appears to be comfortable by the way she slips behind and between other students and professors. She’s picking up an intuition that chefs and their staff develop.

“She’s a really good student, really committed,” instructor Espinel said. “She prepares for class, does her homework. She wants to learn more than the material. That’s the sign of a good student.”

So much in a kitchen is nonverbal. Watching a classmate chop. Learning to tie a pork loin with butcher’s twine alongside Espinel. Squeezing against a wall when someone with a smoke-billowing pan hurries through the four-foot-wide walkways around the stove.

This is not by accident. Escobar has been learning to navigate her world deaf since she was born.

EARLY LIFE IN COLOMBIA

When she was 13 months old, doctors determined Escobar had no hearing in her right ear and the ability to pick up only loud noises with her left. At 4, she underwent surgery to receive a cochlear implant that enabled her to hear.

When her father Cleiver Escobar came to the United States with Escobar, she was 6. Cleiver was told she could not be mainstreamed even with the cochlear implant because she couldn’t speak English, he said.

She was placed in a deaf program where she began learning American Sign Language, even though she could hear. Her father was heartbroken that she would have to go from oral learning to visual learning. Throughout her schooling, she would bounce between mainstream classroom learning and deaf schooling.

In between cleaning offices at night and going to school during the day, he learned basic sign language. He and his daughter communicated through a mix of English, Spanish and ASL, she sometimes reading his lips. At 18, she asked that her cochlear implant be turned off because she says the noise was disorienting.

Escobar preferred to face the world deaf.

It was her grandmother, Elvia, who taught Escobar to cook the basics: rice, meat, beans. Now, it’s Escobar sharing her kitchen skills. She brings home leftovers from the dishes she makes at school.

It’s one thing to work at a stove at home by yourself. In a professional kitchen, there are often many people in a tight space, and most kitchens aren’t designed with the deaf in mind.

CHALLENGES IN THE KITCHEN

Back in the culinary kitchen, Escobar stands between another student and the chef at the stove. There is no place for her translator to stand. Escobar watches the chef’s face and his hands.

“It’s not a deaf-friendly space,” Adkinson said.

But these are the challenges Escobar is going to have to overcome in a professional kitchen. Watching to learn by example, she doesn’t miss a beat or an instruction. Yet some will judge her for her deafness before they ever seen her work, Adkinson said.

“It’ll happen 100 times if she applies to 120 places,” said Adkinson, who also works as a legal translator in court and as a deaf advocate. “They’re sometimes not given the opportunity to shine.”

That’s why the focus on those with disabilities is entrepreneurship: “Don’t wait for anybody to give you a job. That’s the new movement in deaf education,” Adkinson said.

Escobar is way ahead of her. She is talking about owning a food truck in the future, so she can be her own boss and travel the United States.

But that’s still a long way away from this culinary school kitchen, where now Escobar has moved on to scalloped potatoes.

“I don’t want to see this,” her instructor, Espinel, says as he layers the scalloped potatoes unevenly. He wags his finger: No. He starts over with the disks evenly spaced. She says nothing and watches his hands intently.

Escobar turns her attention back to the pork loin. It is finished cooking beneath sprigs of sage, and the scent billows from her pan. She plates it on a simple white dish. She turns to a pan in which she has caramelized quarter-inch thick slices of Granny Smith apples.

“Is this how it’s served? With the apples right on top?” she says through Adkinson to her instructor.

She layers the apple slices on top of the pork loin and snaps a photo with her iPhone. Espinel checks it for doneness with a finger poke and gives her the OK sign.

Now, it’s time to taste.

She cuts a sliver of meat, sure to get a piece of the apple. The juices from the savory pork swirl together with the tart, caramelized apples in a glistening gravy on her plate.

Escobar takes a bite. Her eyes go wide with delight. She nods and slices off another morsel.

Some things are beyond words.