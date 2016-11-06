It’s OK. They can do it. They own the fourplex, too.

In fact, the couple now own 10 residential buildings along the 1600 block of Jefferson Street in Duluth’s Endion neighborhood. They include

single-family homes and triplexes, a duplex, fourplex and a fiveplex built from 1887 to 1916. And like their own century-old home — their first purchase back in the late 1980s — all the properties were rundown and in disrepair when they bought them. They have tediously refurbished and restored those, too, with work still underway on some. They do most of the work themselves, spending a year or longer on each building.

“We always try to go with the period, to be sensitive to the age of the house,” Goerdt said.

That includes preserving original architecture, restoring woodwork and hardwood floors, matching new materials with old and installing period-appropriate windows and light fixtures. Their efforts have earned them honors from the Duluth Preservation Alliance.

They have not only preserved turn-of-the-20th Century buildings that are part of Duluth’s history, but they’ve improved the neighborhood and built a sense of community on the now picturesque street.

It’s noticeable. Just drive or walk down the street. Homes and multiunit rental buildings are well-maintained. There are gardens and landscaping. Old-fashioned open front porches sport wicker and twig furniture. People talk to each other.

“It’s a very nice neighborhood; it’s a mix of people,” said Mary Cameron, a former Duluth school board member who has lived in one of the apartments for nearly five years. “This is what a neighborhood should be like. It’s a true neighborhood. That’s what 16th and Jefferson is.”

Joel Sipress, the Duluth city councilor who represents the neighborhood, is supportive.

“It’s amazing what they’ve done,” he said. “They really invested in that neighborhood. They put a lot of time and money into improving the housing stock.”

But what Sipress most values is that they’ve done it while keeping their properties affordable at a time when affordable housing is in short supply in Duluth.

There’s a fine line between neighborhood revitalization and gentrification — when low-income neighborhoods see an influx of money that drives people out who can’t afford it anymore, he said. But Goerdt and Haugen have shown that housing can be improved and neighborhoods revitalized while keeping rents affordable, he said.

“They’ve helped keep it a real neighborhood,” Sipress said.

Goerdt and Haugen have 21 rental units, from efficiency to three-bedroom apartments to whole houses, with rents ranging from $395 to $1,000 a month.

Their tenants are a diverse group, from college students to seniors, singles, couples and families. They seldom advertise their vacancies. They don’t need to. They’ve got a waiting list, with many prospective tenants referred to them and news spreading by word of mouth.

“They choose wisely who they rent to,” said tenant Travis Willoughby. “They want to make sure they know who their tenants are and that they’re reliable and will be part of a positive community.”

Cameron feels that positivity. She knows neighbors on the block and feels safe. There’s impromptu grill parties in the summer and cook-offs with judges. Not only do Haugen and Goerdt help with Loaves & Fishes’ annual Jefferson Street Block Party in August, they hold their own annual summer party for friends, family and tenants. The party extends through three backyards that are part of the line of six buildings they own on the upper side of the street. The yards, which have eye-fetching gardens, are set up like outdoor living rooms for the party.

Longtime tenant Gerald Johnson gets involved in that annual party by hanging dozens of lit mason jars through the trees and gardens for added ambience as the party continues into the evening.

“It’s fun,” he said. “I really like to do it. It’s pretty and peaceful.”

He compared the block to what neighborhoods used to be.

“People who live there are nice,” he said. “They’re polite. It’s like the 1950s. People were more friendly in the ’50s. And people took pride in their houses, in what they had.”

Once an upper middle-class neighborhood, by the time Ben Wolfe and his wife, Barry, bought a house on the block in 1980, the neighborhood had deteriorated. But they’ve seen the block improve since Goerdt and Haugen moved there and started buying and renovating rundown buildings on the block.

“Every time they bought a building, the page turned for the better,” Wolfe said. “It really is about neighborhood. They just do a great job. They’re good friends of ours. We appreciate them so, so much.”

They’ve not only beautified the street, but the neighborhood, added his wife.

“When they purchase a house, they turn it into a home,” she said. “They respect the homes they purchase and restore them as much as possible.They are talented men. They work long hours and do a wonderful job on each one and put their personalities into them.”

The work begins

When Goerdt and Haugen bought their home, a 1914 American Foursquare, in 1989 and began restoring it, they had no idea they would buy more properties and become landlords.

Their Craftsman-style house was a big project and took a few years. Long neglected, the 2,200-square-foot house had been trashed and lacked working utilities. But it had good bones and had not been altered. That appealed to the pair who love older homes with character.

“I can appreciate the modern and the minimalist, but it’s not me,” said Haugen, 55, who is the manager of mail and receiving at the College of St. Scholastica.

They gutted parts of their house, replaced basic utilities, restored woodwork and returned rooms to their original beauty and grace. They used salvaged stone around town, including Jefferson Street’s old sandstone curbs, in their landscaping for added meaning.

A few years into their home project, when the house was looking good inside and out, their attention was drawn to the triplex two doors down. Its front porch was sagging badly and the building was headed toward condemnation.

“We were afraid a new owner would remove the porch and not replace it,” said Goerdt, 63.

So they bought it.

A construction worker by trade, Goerdt jacked up and stabilized the front porch, and the two restored it. Fortunately, the interior of the 1915 triplex had changed little over the years.

“It was fun because the woodwork was not painted. Everything was there,” Goerdt said.

More buildings followed.

“None were in good shape,” Goerdt said. “If they were, we couldn’t afford to buy them.”

Their improvements and sweat equity boosted a property’s value, and they used that to finance their next building purchase. They work on their buildings in the evenings and on weekends, only hiring out jobs like plumbing and now also the roofing work.

They would research each building they bought, learning about the neighborhood’s upper middle-class beginnings. Their house, for example, was built for Julius Garon of Garon Jewelers. Original owners of their other buildings include a railroad executive and the owner of a Duluth lumber business.

They began buying and refurbishing the old buildings to protect their investment and to preserve them.

“Our biggest fear was living near a landlord who doesn’t care about how it looks,” Goerdt said.

When tenants became concerned about suspected drug dealing going on at a house across the street, Goerdt and Haugen bought the house with the condition that the seller evict the tenants.

“We were buying to clean up the neighborhood,” Goerdt said. “We didn’t want to lose our tenants.”

At first, the property purchases came every few years and one at a time. But in the past decade, they didn’t necessarily finish one before buying another.

“We started buying when they became available because the price would go up later,” Haugen explained.

In 2005, Goerdt retired from his construction job to devote more time to working on the buildings and being a landlord. In 2009, they set up Endion Properties, a limited liability company, to better separate their rental buildings as a business.

Haugen and Goerdt have photo albums for each building containing before, during and after pictures of the renovations.The pictures show rooms and yards littered with the trash they hauled away and truckloads of old appliances they moved out. The photos show gutted walls, gaping holes in roofs and paint covered woodwork being stripped. And amid it all, it shows them posing proudly.

Is No. 10 the end?

Tenants have benefited from the result of their labors. And Willoughby and his fiance aren’t alone in loving their apartment.

“It’s really cool to live in an older apartment with lots of character we appreciate,” he said. “We have hardwood floors, original woodwork and a pantry. The overall character is really amazing.”

Willoughby says it’s far better than other apartments they have rented in Duluth.

“There’s a lot of slumlords,” he said. “In Duluth now, the rental market is terrible. The quality is cheaply done and overpriced. My rent is reasonable now, and the amount of space and quality is really amazing.”

It’s been three years since Goerdt and Haugen bought their last house. They now own nine of the 15 buildings along the 1600 block of Jefferson Street and one around the corner on 16th Avenue East. Before tackling another, they want to finish their current projects, including re-siding a 1916 two-story house with salvaged wood clapboard for an authentic look.

But there aren’t any problem buildings left to buy on the block, they say.

“They bought the challenged homes,” Wolfe said. “There’s only a few houses left that aren’t owned by them. And those owners take care of their properties.”

Moreover, the improvements on their street is having a positive impact on nearby blocks, he said.

As more people have become aware of Goerdt’s and Haugen’s efforts on Jefferson Street, they have been approached about taking on properties in other neighborhoods. But they aren’t interested.

“We don’t buy anything we can’t see from our front door,” Goerdt said.