Witches weigh in on pop culture portrayal, more

"It's not really a spiritually healing thing in terms of what I see in Netflix movies or on television," Stern said.

"You can't have witches be good in Hollywood all the time," he added. "It doesn't make for a good story, so I see why they're doing that." But it can be tough to see at times, he said.

While their practices focus on positivity, Stern and Couture said they have met bad witches, but it's been few and far between. Williams said if she's ever met a bad witch, she's never known it.

Stern said a bad spell is like the feeling you get when someone lies to you. "Like a poke in the chest," Stern said. It's happened only a couple of times, and to counter that, Stern has relied on meditation, reiki and friends.

Williams said she hasn't know if a bad spell has been intended for her. There are times when she senses she should do a protection spell or meditate more.

The darkest form of black magick is gossip, Stern and Couture said. "The most intense power we have as humans is our voice," Stern said.

Couture added that gossip and negativity can change the energy around you. Couture counters that by not engaging. "I protect my energy. I have to."

Couture and Stern mentioned J.K. Rowling as doing a great job of casting a different portrayal of witchcraft and even changing views as a result. "She opened a lot of people's mind," Stern said.

Couture mentioned the film "Practical Magic" as being a spot-on representation of what her life was like growing up.

Now is the best time to be a witch, Couture said. They're not as persecuted as they used to be, she said. And that's positive, she said, because "we're the good guys, we're the helpers."

For Samhain on Monday, these witches will be doing various things.

Stern is gathering with musician friends. "That in a sense is like another form of magick, just being able to play music together with people you respect and love," he said.

Williams will have friends over for a gathering. Couture, too, will celebrate the holiday with an event at her store, Lady Ocalat's Emporium.

Later, she said she plans to lay out a place setting at her home for those who have crossed over. Then, "my husband and I will probably do a private ritual," she said.