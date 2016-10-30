Wicca vs. witchcraft

"All Wiccans practice witchcraft, but not all witches are Wiccan," said Lorene Couture, 62, of Duluth. Couture is a practicing witch, and she runs Lady Ocalat's Emporium.

Wicca is a very nature-reverencing faith, she said.

"Witchcraft is more free. You personalize your own journey," said Jade Williams, 27, adding that she'll draw from Wiccan beliefs in her practice, but "I am not Wicca."

What separates Wiccans from witches is the Wiccan rede, which is, basically, do no harm, and the threefold law — whatever energy you send out will return times three, Couture said.

Cheat sheet

Here's a cheat sheet of definitions for Wicca, witchcraft and more.

divination

the magickal art or practice of using tools and symbols (such as runes or tarot cards) to discover hidden knowledge

magick

work with natural energies — raising it, giving it a purpose and releasing it. Magick is neither black nor white, it's neutral and it's all about the intention. The "k" denotes the difference from magician magic.

pagan

general term for followers of Wicca and other magickal, shamanistic and polytheistic Earth-based religions. Also used to refer to pre-Christian religious and magickal systems.

pentacle

a talisman or magickal object, typically disk-shaped and inscribed with a pentagram or other figure, and used as a symbol of the element of earth.

pentagram

a five-pointed star that is formed by drawing a continuous line in five straight segments, often used as a magick or religious symbol.

Reiki

a system of touching with the hands based on the belief that such touching by an experienced practitioner produces beneficial effects by strengthening and normalizing certain vital energy fields held to exist within the body

Sabbat

any of eight neo-pagan religious festivals commemorating phases of the changing seasons

Samhain

A Sabbat holiday on Oct. 31 that honors ancestors and marks the dark time of the year. It's believed that the veil between the physical world and the spiritual world is thinnest on this day.

shaman

a religion practiced by indigenous peoples of far northern Europe and Siberia that is characterized by belief in an unseen world of gods, demons and ancestral spirits responsive only to the shamans

spell

a projection, prayer, thought or ritual often accompanied by spoken words to produce an intended purpose. Prayer, ritual or meditation in other religions are used for similar results.

Wicca

a religion influenced by pre-Christian beliefs and practices of western Europe that affirms the existence of magickal powers in nature, and of both male and female deities who inhere in nature. Religion emphasizes ritual observance of seasonal and life cycles.

witch

A practitioner of folk magick, particularly that kind relating to herbs, stones, colors, etc. This term has nothing to do with Satanism.

witchcraft

the use of magick, especially using personal energy in conjunction with the energies within stones, herbs, colors and other natural objects.

Sources: merriam-webster.com, wicca.com, paganwiccan.about.com

More info: wiccantogether.com/group/minnesotawitches, wiccanchurchmn.org