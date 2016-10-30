The Junk Hunt is a two-day indoor market held every spring and fall that features vendors from across Minnesota and beyond. Emily and Jay Broman started the event to share their passion for “junk,” such as antiques and repurposed furniture.

“My husband and I love vintage and repurposed things,” Emily Broman said. “We go to junk shows and thought Duluth didn’t have anything like that.”

The first Junk Hunt was in June 2012, the weekend after the flood in Duluth. It was held in the Encounter building and featured half a dozen vendors. Each year has seen an increase in the number of vendors and customers. This year’s event will feature more than 100 booths, chosen by the Bromans from a list of applicants.

“We handpick vendors and look for interesting and retro junk that would fit our vision for the event,” Broman said.

One vendor returning this year will be Old Town Antiques & Books, located at 102 E. Superior St. The shop is over-stimulating, filled with items that are old and unique. Antiques are displayed in booths by different owners, ensuring the store is filled with a little bit of everything.

Sarah Holm, an Old Town vendor, will sell pieces at this weekend’s event. Some are things she repurposed herself.

“I sell primitive furniture, garden items, along with old books” Holm said. “What I like is what I sell.”

Admission for both days is $5; an “early bird” special is $10, which allows access two hours early.

“I would highly recommend the early bird,” Holm said. “At least 100 people are lined up before the event even starts.”

The Junk Hunt has previously been held in the old Armory, but it outgrew the space. This year will be the first time it’s in the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, in Pioneer Hall.

Customers who are worried about not being able to haul large items to their cars can take advantage of a free hauling service. Workers in orange shirts bearing the name “Junk Hunks” will help carry purchases.

A percentage of proceeds will go to the Head of Lakes Youth for Christ foundation, a group that promotes opportunities for youths to learn about Christ and become part of a local church.

If you go

What: Junk Hunt

Where: Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Dr., in Pioneer Hall

When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $5 for both days. Early-bird special Friday at 8 a.m. is $10 for both days.

More information: www.duluthjunkhunt.com

Laken Holte is a journalism student at the University of Minnesota Duluth.