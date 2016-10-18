NIBBLES & NOTES: Get a Taste of Hermantown
An event benefitting the Advance Hermantown Fund will feature all-you-can-eat samples from 10 area restaurants.
The 10th annual Taste of Hermantown is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the AAD Shrine Building, 5152 Miller Trunk Highway. Tickets are $15 and children 10 and younger are free.
Featured restaurants include the Pike Lake DQ Grill & Chill, Foster's Sports Bar, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at Miller Hill Mall, McKenzie's Bar & Grill, Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, Stokke's Meats, Dave's Pizza, Grandma's Saloon & Grill and Super One deli.
In the past, Advance Hermantown Fund has provided grants to the Hermantown Police Bike Rodeo, Summerfest and the Hermantown Harvestfest.