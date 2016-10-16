Erase the deep craters of my cryin’ black heart

* * *

How could you choose that vicious shark

Over your blood giving up the one thing

You promised to cherish and protect.

Selling me for your next high coaster nightly nightly.

— Briana Rice

From “Sisterhood of the Struggle: Women’s Writing Program at Washington County Jail, Volume 1”

* * *

STILLWATER, Minn. — Briana Rice’s poem “Deep Craters” came to her all at once, about 30 minutes before her creative writing class was set to begin at the Washington County Jail in Stillwater.

The poem explores Rice’s “emotional and physical scars — and trying to heal from them,” she said. “This came from right now. It was really hard for me to write this. I didn’t want to write it, and then it just came out.”

Rice, 30, of New Richmond, Wis., was one of five female inmates who participated in a two-week creative writing workshop taught by professional writers Diego Vazquez Jr. and Marcie Rendon. The Washington County sheriff’s office received a $10,000 grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council for the program, which will be offered again in December and March.

Rice, who has been writing songs, poems and short stories since she was a little girl, said she was grateful the program was offered while she was serving her jail sentence. She was booked into the jail Aug. 25 and expected to be released within the week.

“It’s helped me a lot because I just hold everything in,” Rice said. “I don’t really express my feelings, so it just came out on paper.”

The women’s poems have been published in a new anthology, “Sisterhood of the Struggle: Women’s Writing Program at Washington County Jail, Volume 1,” which can be purchased for $15 or checked out at Washington County libraries. The women were scheduled to read their poems Oct. 10 at the jail.

The title and artwork of “Sisterhood of the Struggle” were unanimously chosen by the inmates; each woman received five copies of the book as payment.

“If you want to be a writer, you have to work toward publication,” said Vazquez, the author of “Growing Through the Ugly.” “It’s just part of the process. There is so much that happens when they get that book in their hands. The fact that the books are cataloged and have ISBN numbers and can be found in the library … it’s just incredible.”

How the teacher responds

Vazquez has also worked with the Women’s Writing Program at the Ramsey County Correctional Facility in St. Paul and the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minn. He said teaching the workshops has given him insights into “the strength and joy of the human heart.”

“There’s a connection there that I truly don’t understand, but I really get so much out of it — and they do, too,” he said. “It really stunned me.”

He said many of the women are in jail on drug or drug-related charges.

“So many of them are young, and there’s all this tragedy they have already survived or experienced or are still going to survive, and you catch them at this time where they are just producing this remarkable work — and it’s straight from the heart,” he said.

Sharon Nyquist, 26, who is serving time on fourth-degree assault and check-forgery charges, wrote about what she plans to do once she is released from jail on Dec. 14.

Her poem “Riding Shotgun Again” includes these lines: “I miss the days / Riding shotgun with you / Sitting in this car / I knew I was safe … I cannot wait for more / When the doors unlock / And we walk through / I cannot wait / To be riding shotgun with you.”

Nyquist said she is thrilled to be published.

“I’ve always wanted to be a writer,” she said. “I write all the time. I’ll be in bed at night, and something will come to me. Like I wrote one last night: It was just going through my head, so I had to write it down.”

Jessica Quigley, 25, of St. Paul has struggled with methamphetamine addiction and is serving a 40-day sentence for violating her parole on a credit-card fraud charge from 2013. She dedicated her poem “Coming Home” to her parents.

“I hope that they get to read it, and that I can get some stuff out to them,” Quigley said. “It’s a way to express feelings that have been hard to express in the past.”

Why the class is offered

Cmdr. Bill Hoffman, the jail’s senior program coordinator, said the program offers women a creative outlet and helps build their confidence.

“A lot of these women are victims,” Hoffman said. “When a person comes to jail, they should leave a little bit better than when they came in. Everybody we know could have a friend, a neighbor, a church member who’s in jail, so we try to really treat everyone humanely and give them something while they are here.”

Started in 2012, the Women’s Writing Program grew out of the Minnesota Department of Corrections’ Advisory Task Force on Justice-Involved Women, said Gwen Lerner, a member of the task force and the program’s chairwoman.

“We focus on the jails, where the stays are short-term, only up to a year,” Lerner said. “Our goal is to build self-efficacy and self-esteem. We need to show these women that this is a valuable thing for them to learn — to express this history that they have. It’s a difficult story to tell.”

The program is supported primarily by grants from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, the Central Minnesota Arts Board and the Minnesota State Arts Board. Additional funding has been provided by the St. Paul Public Library, the Great River Regional Library, the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, Ramsey County Volunteers in Corrections and individual donors.

Seventeen anthologies of original works have been published thus far, Lerner said.

Najkiia Williams, 31, of St. Paul is proud to have five of her poems included in the latest edition. She can’t wait for her son and daughter to read the one she wrote for them, titled “Both of Best Worlds.”

“They both just had birthdays, and I was in here,” said Williams, who was arrested on July 14 after refusing to take a Breathalyzer test. “They’re going to love it, especially when they see their names. They’re going to be real proud, like, Mommy had to write this one.”

