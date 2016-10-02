Beth Al-Qudah gets food for her 5-year-old twins, Laith and Balqis, during the monthly potluck at the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports in Duluth. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Jude Al-Qudah, 2, enjoys a cookie during a potluck dinner at the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports in Duluth. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Dakota Williams, 11, gets a push from her sister Balqis Al-Qudah, 5, in the yard of their Superior home recently. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Jude Al-Qudah (left), 2, and her sister Balqis Al-Qudah, 5, check in with their mother, Beth Al-Qudah, at their Superior home. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Beth and Ibrahim Al-Qudah stand for a family portrait with their children (from left) Jude Al-Qudah, 2; Dakota Williams, 11; Laith Al-Qudah, 5; and Balqis Al-Qudah, 5. The Superior residents are one of several Muslim families who live in the Twin Ports. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Whenever there’s a terrorist attack in the world, Beth Al-Qudah knows before reading the news.

“When people are not feeling very warm and fuzzy toward Muslims, you kind of get this ‘don’t-talk-to-me look,’ ” the Superior woman said. “Then you get the phone out, and you start checking the news.”

Beth said no one’s ever been outwardly aggressive to her or her family — a fact she says makes her feel “pretty lucky.” Though her husband, Ibrahim Al-Qudah, shared: “Being a Muslim right now is really difficult … it’s very challenging.”

‘Sunni or Shiite?’

Ibrahim, 42, moved from Jordan 15 years ago to attend the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he earned a master’s degree — one he’s now utilizing as an engineer for the city of Superior. Living in the U.S., people wanted to know about his religion — but during his years growing up in a predominately Muslim country, he said, he rarely needed to answer questions about Islam.

“It was embarrassing because people asked me about my identity, and I did not really know,” Ibrahim said. “I really had to do my homework. ...

“I became a better Muslim after I moved to the U.S.”

Beth, 32, grew up in Charlevoix, Mich., and said her “parents were pretty religious in a Christian way. … We grew up pretty sheltered and very strict.” As a young adult, she believed in religion, she said, but didn’t have an interest in participating.

In 2008, Beth was living in Phoenix and feeling dissatisfied. Online, she heard about Ramadan, a holy month of fasting, and she looked into it. In learning more about Islam, she started “feeling fascinated with religion again.”

Reading from the Quran — the central Islamic text — for the first time, she said she felt overwhelmed. “I was happy, I was sad, and I was excited and scared and everything all at once,” she said. She converted to Islam alone in her home. Later, her sister introduced her to Ibrahim, who was also single and a Muslim. Beth eventually moved to Superior, where they now live, and they married.

“People always ask me, because I converted, ‘Are you Sunni or a Shiite?,” Beth said, referring to two denominations of Islam. “I’m neither. I am a Muslim. I follow what’s in the Quran,” she said, and that’s a belief Beth wears on a daily basis.

A working faith

Since converting, Beth has worn a headscarf, or hijab — a veil traditionally worn by Muslim women. According to the Quran, women should cover everything but their hands and their face when they leave the home, Beth said. “The biggest reason I wear it is so people know that I’m Muslim.”

Together, Beth and Ibrahim have four children: Dakota Williams, 11, from Beth’s previous marriage; twins Balqis and Laith, 5; and Jude, 2. Dakota also has chosen to wear a hijab since she was in second grade. Now, she’s a seventh-grader at Superior Middle School, where she is the only Muslim student, Beth said. “Everybody knows me in school,” Dakota said. “I have quite a few friends.”

Dakota likes basketball, tennis and sketching, and her favorite form of salat — a ritual Islamic prayer — is the morning prayer, fajr, because it has “only two” movements, she said.

Islamic prayer is different than asking God for forgiveness, which is considered supplication, Beth said. The Arabic word for prayer translates to “connection,” and for Muslims, it is a specific, “full-body involved” ritual, Beth said. It’s taken five times daily, and it helps “keep your connection with God throughout the day,” Beth said. It’s a constant reminder “that God is there, and he is powerful, and that there’s this specific way I’m supposed to live, and I don’t forget it then if I pray five times a day.”

The Al-Qudahs are faithful to their religion but also practical about the realities of family life. They make an effort to pray their five times each day, but they didn’t always get up early to pray the morning prayer during the summer, Beth said. Other customs: Some Muslims will avoid meat that is not prepared a certain way; the Al-Qudahs “just don’t eat pork in our house, but we eat everything else,” Beth said.

Also, the Quran is supposed to be recited in Arabic, Beth said. While Dakota has taken classes online to learn Arabic, and she knows a bit of the Quran, “the littler kids are small still, and they don’t really want to learn Arabic right now, so they’re resisting,” Beth said.

But on a Saturday in September, the Al-Qudah children joined their mother for a community prayer service in Duluth.

The mosque

At the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports, Muslims gather on Fridays to pray together, and also gather for monthly potlucks. Men, women and children joined a potluck on a Saturday last month in the big, brown mosque in Duluth’s Woodland neighborhood.

Muslims and non-Muslims alike gathered in the basement cafeteria, where there is a mural of the Duluth skyline. On the table sat an array of foods, including a cucumber salad, pasta, chicken and homemade hummus.

Mosque attendees walked up the stairs to the prayer space on the second floor. Shoes were removed before entering the soft, carpeted area. In the main space, a large black cloak with gold characters covered the wall which everyone faced for prayer.

Toward the back of the room, women lined up in a row. A 16-year-old female exchange student from Jordan asked if there were prayer cloaks. She donned one in white that covered her entire body.

A man held a microphone at the altar and directed the men to “please straighten your lines.” Two rows of men and children, fathers and sons, shuffled to follow instruction.

During the service, there were several movements, bending at the waist, kneeling, all in a full-body devotion, which is why men and women are segregated, Beth said.

“At one point, you’re literally sticking your backside in somebody’s face who’s standing behind you, so even with women behind you, it’s a little weird,” Beth said in an earlier interview.

Five-year-old Balqis stood to the left of Beth, following suit as best she could. Jude, 2, opted to take in the environment, running her hand along the wall, sitting and rolling on the floor, then returning to her mother’s side.

Those praying bowed, their upper bodies parallel to the ground. A woman held her toddler son in her arms, and in his arms: a truck. A prayer sung out from the speaker, and the room of Muslims echoed the leader in a single held syllable.

‘We’re the same’

“We’re basically the same as everyone else in this area,” Beth said. “Just, we read the Quran and we try to follow what it says, which isn’t that much different from most other religions: Help people when you can, be nice to your neighbors.”

She noted that Islam and her Christian upbringing share similar values; “The biggest difference is there’s no trinity.”

“There’s one God, and he’s the highest being.” Also: “We believe in Jesus as a prophet, as a man, not the son of God,” she said,

Ibrahim noted that Islam values equality among gender and race: “Islam came to say all humans are equal, men, women, white, black — there’s only one difference between all human beings … and that is how much faith you have, how much good stuff you know and apply in your daily lives.”

The Al-Qudahs do a lot of outreach on Islam in the community. At Lake Superior College, Beth and Ibrahim have spoken to staff as part of LSC’s Duty Days, and she’s led two sessions for Student Success Day, where she talked about Islam.

She has been asked why Muslim women aren’t allowed to drive or go to school. “That’s a cultural thing in Muslim countries, that’s not really Islam,” she said, because there’s nothing in the religion that supports that.

“In Jordan, my husband’s family, all of his sisters and nieces … they’re all engineers or doctors, dentists. They work and they support their family” just like in the U.S., she said.

Another common misunderstanding, she said, is the term “Muslim country,” noting the difference between Islam as a religion and “cultural” Islam.

“There are countries where the majority of people are Muslim or where they say they follow Sharia (Islamic) law. … But even then, it’s not always true. They follow whatever they want,” she said.

Spreading peace

There’s an increasing tension in the U.S. around Islam. In September, the New York Times reported that “hate crimes against American Muslims have soared to their highest levels since the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.” In June, two Muslim men wearing prayer robes were shot and wounded in Minneapolis, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. And Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has called for a national registry of Muslims in the U.S. and for a ban on immigration by Muslims.

The Al-Qudahs said what they mostly see is hostile looks, and Beth shared a story about one interaction at the Mall of America, where a man asked why she wore a hijab. He told her he was Muslim, too, and said she should assimilate. “I found it really interesting that out of everybody who’s ever said anything to me that it would be a Muslim person,” Beth said.

“I think they’re just scared to be who they are here in the U.S. When they come from another country, they don’t understand all of our freedoms here, so they’re very scared and they just fall into — ‘be unnoticed.’ ”

In the Northland, people are not often exposed to Muslims and Islam, the Al-Qudahs said. In the future, they said, they would like to relocate to an area with a larger population of Muslims for their children.

“To be part of the community where ... it’s not out of the norm to wear a hijab or pray or hear someone say ‘As-salamu alaykum,’ ” Ibrahim said, referring to a Muslim greeting.

Still, he said, “I like our community, I’m really proud of it.”

Ibrahim is president of the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports. He said his duties range from being a janitor to leading a sermon to being an ambassador of communication. “In our faith, you do whatever it takes to help out.”

In December, Ibrahim extended an invitation to break bread with Superior Mayor Bruce Hagen. Hagen had received pressure to resign after news spread of a Facebook post, in which Hagen called President Barack Obama a Muslim. “We believe in pulling people together,” Ibrahim said in a News Tribune story.

While sitting in his Superior backyard as his children scampered around a tire swing, Ibrahim revered these “opportunities to get together and be open.”

He added: “That’s what spreads peace.”