Photographer puts subjects at ease to capture mermaid beauty

Alysha Pitterson, dressed as a mermaid, poses for photos by the pier last month in Pompano Beach, Calif. (Barbara Corbellini Duarte / South Flordia Sun Sentinel)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With an oxygen tank strapped to her back and holding her camera, scuba diver Kim Porter crashed the mermaid’s party.

The amateur underwater photographer snapped photos and video as former Weeki Wachee mermaid Barbara Wynns and her husband, Allen Sherrod, renewed their marriage vows off the coast of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla.

Wynn loved the unexpected images so much she gave Porter some of her mermaid tails in thanks.

“After it was all over, after all the drama, she put up the most amazing video of our underwater wedding and just gifted us that,” said Wynns, who for nearly 50 years worked in the mermaid show at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park north of Tampa. “I told Kim to go get the tails.”

That 2014 event changed Porter’s life. She quit her job as a property manager to work as a bookkeeper, a job that afforded more free time and weekends off so she could pursue a new vocation: mermaid photographer.

Today, she does about 40 photo shoots a month across Florida and beyond.

Porter uses the tails Wynns gave her to photograph mermaids frolicking in the surf and underwater. She particularly enjoys watching the transformation her models go through as they put on the tails and pose for photos.

“When we first start our photo shoot, they’re a little uncomfortable and a little uneasy, and they think they don’t look pretty, and I’ll take a couple of pictures and I’ll show her just how beautiful they are,” said Porter, who lives in Pompano Beach. “By the end of the photo shoot they’re a true mermaid, and they feel the beauty in and out.”

On a recent Saturday morning in Pompano Beach, Porter snapped photos of Alysha Pitterson, who wore an orange mermaid tail and posed by the shore.

“Wait for the splash,” Porter told Pitterson as she flipped her tail against the waves.

“She makes me feel so at ease, and she is so good at directing, and she makes you feel natural and beautiful,” Pitterson said. “It’s like something you’ve always dreamed of doing and then it happens, and it’s just so surreal.”

Although the mermaid shoots are more popular with women, Porter said she has photographed men and boys.

“They’re into it for a little different reasons,” Porter said. “You have to look at things like the gods that are male mermaids. It’s a little more masculine type look, but men are as just as into it as women are.”

Besides the beach shoots, Porter travels across Florida and to other states for private mermaid shoots. She also does underwater photography, and mermaid pool parties for up to 15 people. Those shoots start at $175. Beach shoots start at $49.95, and include the tail rental and one high-resolution photo. Other packages are an extra $99 to $179.

“When little girls put on mermaid tails, they think they truly are a mermaid. They’re Ariel,” Porter said. “Little girls are a lot of fun because they’re not as guarded as a grown woman.”

“I do like helping women realize how beautiful they truly are, inside and out. And once they realize that, it makes them a stronger and a better person, and I get to be a part of that.”

ONLINE

For more information on Porter’s photo shoots, call (754) 367-5177 or go to www.Facebook.com/KPunderwater or www.AMermaidsTale.us.