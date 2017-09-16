"It had rained and was a dark afternoon, but the house just seemed to shine," Jared recalled.

The home's inviting Italianate design and blond brick, its expansive yard dotted with tall conifers and the street's canopy of large trees in full autumn color drew them back to see the inside. Once they saw the roomy foyer, the wide grand staircase, the beautiful woodwork and easy-living floor plan, the couple knew their two-year quest to find a home for their future family was over.

"When you walk in, the house sort of greets you," said Leslie who was charmed by the eastern Duluth property. "I could see us living here as a family."

Just in time, too. Her husband's medical residency in Memphis was nearing an end and the start of his neurosurgery practice at Essentia Health neared.

"It's a large house, it has a flow, an open floor plan," he said. "Although it's big, it doesn't feel that way."

Since they closed on the property at 2531 E. Seventh St. in 2011, the 2½-story, 6,700-square-foot house has undergone extensive repairs, a complete renovation and considerable restoration, earning the couple a Duluth Preservation Alliance award this year. The results will be available for public viewing at this year's DPA's historic properties tour Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's among five buildings on the tour, along with another mansion and a former fire hall, former church and a Canal Park building that have been converted to new uses.

Built from 1911 to 1914 the Tweed House, which includes a carriage house with a second floor studio apartment, has quite a history. The house was designed by noted Chicago-based architect Frederick Perkins. For about 30 years, it was home to banking executive George P. Tweed who helped develop the Iron Range.

After Tweed's death in 1946, his widow donated the property and his extensive art collection to the University of Minnesota Duluth. The house served as UMD's original Tweed Gallery in the 1950s with Tweed's collection at its core. Then for several decades, the house served as the UMD provost residence before becoming a private residence again.

"It's one of the top iconic houses in the city of Duluth, on one of the largest plots of property remaining in Duluth," said Dennis Lamkin of the preservation alliance, noting the property's 2½ acres which originally was larger and included a gardener's cottage. "It was designed by a world class architect who did five houses in Duluth and then left."

In the Italianate architectural style, the house has a low pitched clay tile roof, deep eaves and sided with Roman bricks that are longer and flatter than modern bricks. It has a raised front limestone terrace with balustrades, an off-center entrance and arched Palladian windows in the sunroom. The style exudes understated elegance with fine details and good materials. They include the dining room's walnut paneling with dentil crown moulding, the front door's pattern of circular leaded glass and original light fixtures adorned with ivory and jasper cameos.

Its interior floor plan — geared for first-floor entertaining and second-floor living — is unusual for Duluth. The first floor features a large entry foyer with separate restrooms for men and women, a cloak room, a 15-feet-by-43-feet front room that can accommodate large gatherings and an adjacent kitchen for serving guests. While mansions in Duluth typically had the servants' bedrooms upstairs, this house had them on the first floor. It was the house's second and third floors that were designed for family living with a full kitchen, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living room, playroom, sunroom and plenty of storage space.

The design can be attributed to an East Coast influence on the architect who had attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a young man, noted Lamkin. The affluent in East Coast cities such as Boston and New York City around the turn-of-the-last century often lived on the second floor of their residences.

"They would entertain people on the first floor and live above the noises," Lamkin explained. "It's a little more common there. In Newport (R.I.), ballrooms were often on the first floor, with the family upstairs. This is unusual for Duluth but not unusual for people of that stature on the East Coast."

The work begins

When the Broadways bought the 14-room Tweed House, they knew they wanted to use all the spaces. That's easier now that they have a 5-year-old daughter, Susanna, who has her own bedroom and two playrooms. But the couple also wanted to be part of the Duluth community. And they wanted to honor the home's history, the memories people have of being there and the tradespeople who worked there.

"We felt a sense of obligation," said Leslie, 37. "This history is part of what makes this community special."

Added Jared, 38: "We wanted to do it right. We wanted to be respectful of how the house should be."

But gaining a clear vision for the house would take them a few years.

"We bought it knowing it had good structure, good bones, but it needed some renovation which helped us to get to our vision," Jared said.

First up was remodeling the 1960s-era kitchen. Guided by designer Rebecca Lindquist, that project took six months in 2014. The kitchen was gutted and rebuilt with period-appropriate cabinetry and flooring. Some doorways were reconfigured and a back staircase was reversed for a smoother flow.

"The original intent was to redo the kitchen and then live here awhile before deciding what to do next," Jared said.

That next project was the restoration of the deteriorating front limestone terrace that originally provided an impressive entrance to the house. It was about then that Dennis Lamkin offered his help and knowledge.

"Dennis was very involved," Jared said. "Dennis served as our contractor and in large part, the visionary."

It was Lamkin who found tiles, stone and other materials that matched the house's original materials. He picked room colors, wallpaper, designed the formal garden and located tradespeople who could do the jobs.

The restoration of the terrace led to more outside projects — restoring the limestone walkway, tuckpointing the brickwork and bluestone foundation, repairing the clay tile roof, replacing damaged gutters, rewiring the house's corner lights to working order, repairing broken windows and landscaping. The shrubbery that had hidden the home's bluestone foundation for 70 years was removed to reveal its beauty. A formal garden with stone borders was created using limestone salvaged from demolished buildings from the Tweed House era that matches the terrace and walkway.

"People will think it’s original because it matches exactly, but it's 2017 installation using 1914 limestone material," Lamkin said.

Inside, the foyer's pressed concrete floor was restored to resemble a checkered marble floor. The large front room's terra-cotta tile floor was refurbished and extended to an adjacent room using replica tiles. Nonworking gas fireplaces were fixed, period lighting fixtures installed and double doors built to match the woodwork. Plaster was repaired, rooms painted or wallpapered, woodwork cleaned and shellacked.

' "We have worked with the nicest contractors," Leslie said. "They were respectful and honest. ... All did the best work they could."

In the end, everything on the first floor was touched and changes were made in every room on the second and third floors.

The investment was more than the couple initially expected to spend. But Jared said it was worth it.

"We wanted to do it right," he said. "We wanted to be respectful of how the house should be."

Vision realized

The couple's vision for the house became clearer as the renovations progressed. Their focus sharpened when they turned the large first floor room — which originally was a library — back into an art gallery, as the Tweeds had done with the space about 90 years ago.

Newly installed track lighting now highlights their own art collection on display.

"We envision this as changing and not a static display," Jared said. "We will move things around like the Tweeds did."

They are thrilled with the results, which brings the architect's intent of first floor entertaining back full circle. Adjacent to the art gallery is a catering kitchen for events and a new bar area.

"We never used the library before the renovations," Leslie said. "We have used it so many times since for friends. People want to gather here."

But the couple have more planned for the gallery that will allow them to contribute to the community.

"We want to host events," Jared said. "We could use it for a fundraiser."

Next month, they'll do just that. A fundraiser will be held there to benefit the Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra and Minnesota Ballet when the art collection of the late John Elliott will be on display and auctioned off. Elliott, who co-owned the Torke Weihnachten Christmas Shoppe and Cafe, died a year ago, leaving his art collection to the two organizations.

"This kind of event was in the back of our minds through this whole process," Jared said. "It's where we envisioned the house to be when we bought it."